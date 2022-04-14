George Harrison’s Childhood Home Turned into “A Living Museum” & Airbnb

For the first time in almost a decade, George Harrison’s childhood home in Liverpool went up for auction in November 2021, according to The New York Post. Ken Lambert, a Harrison superfan, bought the house and turned it into “a living museum” to commemorate the late singer/songwriter.

Lambert fashioned the home into an Airbnb for like-minded Beatles fans to enjoy a piece of musical history. The inspiration for this project came from the realization that other members of The Beatles— John Lennon and Paul McCartney—already had house museums maintained in their honor, but Harrison did not. So, Lambert put in a bid for the Harrison house.

“Once I realized I was the winner [of the house], it was pretty shocking,” Lambert tells The Post. “I really started to think about what I was going to do with the property. I’m not a wealthy individual. It’s not like I go around buying up properties. I’m a Beatles fan, yes, but I am a big George Harrison fan specifically.”

“I think it was a shame that George’s house had no relevance to millions of Beatles fans, but they’re waiting in line to walk into John Lennon’s house,” Lambert says. “George is my favorite Beatle. I want to respect his legacy.”

The home, located in the suburb of Speke, was used as a practice venue for the band in the 1950s when the Beatles were in their first evolution as the Quarrymen. Harrison’s family lived in the home until he was 18 years old.

“Walk and stay in George’s bedroom, where he first heard himself and the band on the radio! There’s a comfortable double bed and a large closet,” the Airbnb listing states. “Sit and strum a guitar in the same room that George, Paul, and John sat and rehearsed during the early years.

“Listen to old Beatles albums, on our retro standing record player — within a Beatles home!”

Photo Credi: Barry Feinstein/Courtesy of Universal Music