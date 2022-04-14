Sony Music & Country Musicians Celebrate Loretta Lynn’s 90th Birthday

Loretta Lynn, the “Queen of Country,” turns 90 years old today (April 14). Her friends in country music are celebrating her big day properly with a generous dedication and heartfelt birthday messages.

Cheekwood Estate and Gardens Dedication

Richard Story, president of Sony Music Entertainment, announced that a magnolia tree on the grounds of Cheekwood Estate & Gardens in Nashville now holds a plaque honoring Lynn. The plaque reads, “Loretta Lynn (b. April 14, 1932) / Coal Miner’s Daughter / Music Icon / Celebrating Her 90th Birthday.”

Story added: “For generations of fans, Loretta Lynn is the heart and soul of American country music. The woman who showed us the untapped possibilities of the genre through the genius and direct perspectives of her songs and the integrity of her performances.

“Please join me and everyone in the Sony family in wishing Loretta the happiest of birthdays along with a deep appreciation for all the magic, truth, and beauty she’s shown us through her music over the years.”

Birthday Video

The magnolia tree was not the only celebratory gesture that Lynn received on her birthday. A large group of today’s country artists worked together to make a video wishing Lynn a happy birthday. They also thanked Lynn for paving the way for them in music. Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Tim McGraw, Brandi Carlile, and more made videos wishing Lynn a happy birthday. All of their videos were compiled into a special birthday message posted on YouTube.

Lynn expressed gratitude for everyone sending her well wishes for her 90th birthday. “I am getting so many big birthday wishes! Thank you, friends, for thinking of me. I’m so happy I get to spend a little more time with you all,” she said.

Smithsonian Donations

Lynn recently announced that she will donate many artifacts from her personal collection to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. Some of the items include the yellow gingham dress she designed herself in the 1960s and the red gown that she wore to the Kennedy Center Honors as an honoree in 2003. She will also donate the original handwritten lyrics to her 1968 No. 1 country single, “First City,” and first-edition copies of her autobiographies, Coal Miner’s Daughter (1976) and Still Woman Enough (2002).

“As a little girl, I could never have imagined that I’d write books and wear dresses that would wind up in the Smithsonian,” Lynn said. “These are the kinds of things that make me realize what an amazing life I’ve been given and grateful for what I’m able to share with the world.”

Lynn’s Celebration

Revealing how she will celebrate her milestone birthday, Lynn said: “My family and I are planning a big dinner and, of course, cake! I love you!”

Watch her full birthday wishes video below.

Photo: YouTube/Loretta Lynn