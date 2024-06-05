George Harrison’s Renowned “Here Comes the Sun” Washburn Acoustic Guitar Headed for a Bidding War

Although gaining the title of “the quiet Beatle”, George Harrison used his words for songs as he helped write hits like “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”, “Taxman”, and “Here Comes the Sun.” While landing a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his contributions to the Beatles, the musician also gained entry in 2004 for his solo career. Considered an icon in the music industry, Harrison’s Washburn acoustic guitar, which he used to play “Here Comes the Sun” is finding its way to auction after John Lennon’s guitar recently sold for nearly $3 million.

Videos by American Songwriter

While Lennon’s guitar brought home a staggering amount of money, which set a record, Harrison’s guitar looks to go around $100,000. With the guitar for sale at gottahaverockandroll.com, the auction will run until June 7. And given its historical significance to the Beatles, there is sure to be a bidding war to bring up such a memorable instrument held by an iconic musician.

[RELATED: George Harrison Wrote This Song on the Day He Decided to Call It Quits With the Beatles]

George Harrison Signed Famous Actor’s Guitar

Much like Harrison, actor Jeff Daniels knows the pressures that come with being in the spotlight as he starred in iconic films like Dumb and Dumber. And while both found careers in different spaces in entertainment, their paths crossed thanks to the film Checking Out. Recalling his interaction with Harrison, Daniels revealed in 1988, during the production of the film, the musician visited the set since it was produced by his production company, Handmade Films.

Revealing how awestruck the crew was, Daniel admitted, “A photographer captured a photo of George talking, because he was the only one who could talk. I was in awe and unable to speak.” Luckily, the actor happened to bring his guitar with him and took the chance to get Harrison to sign it, which he did. But that was just the start as the musician went on to play for the cast and crew for around 20 minutes.

Thankful for the moment, Daniel added, “He knew he was giving us a gift that we would talk about forever. It was a very giving thing for him to do, and I never forgot that.”

(Photo by Steve Morley/Redferns)