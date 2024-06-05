When thinking about bands that defined Californian rock, the Eagles would likely be up there on the list. Their breezy brand of music helped to define the West Coast rock for generations to come. But, as any musician will tell you, no one creates in a vacuum–not even a band as celebrated as the Eagles.

While the band was/is a product of the members’ varied inspirations, according to Glenn Frey, three bands in particular forced him to move out West. Learn more, below.

Three Iconic Bands That Made Glenn Frey Want To Be in Music

California is certainly no stranger to talent, but it isn’t the only city that has been known for fostering rock stars over the years. There is the ’70s punk scene in New York or Detroit in the ’60s. Nevertheless, Frey (a Detroit native) felt the need to move out west. He credited The Byrds, the Beach Boys, and Buffalo Springfield for inspiring the move.

“The pioneers were really the Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield, The Byrds,” Frey once said. “Those bands from the late 60s, that’s what really made all of us want to move to California, and then we just sort of did our thing.”

While the Eagles also made use of country elements, their music is California through and through. It’s tailor-made for driving down a sunlit road out west, windows down with no cares. Their debut album in particular is rife with summery, sun-soaked hits. While it might not be the surfing anthems of the Beach Boys or the folky, poetic turns of Buffalo Springfield, we can see the resemblance.

While none of the founding Eagles members were from California, they pulled off the pastiche without fail. Though Frey credited other bands as having shaped the California sound, we venture to say the Eagles helped cement it.

