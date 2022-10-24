George Strait to Play Six Major Stadium Shows in 2023 with Guests Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town

George Strait has scheduled six stadium concerts in 2023 and will be joined by Chris Stapleton and special guests Little Big Town. The one-off arena dates will hit Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville, and Tampa and mark the 70-year-old country singer’s first set of larger-scale concerts in nine years since finishing his The Cowboy Rides Away tour in 2014.

“It just felt right,” said Strait. “I had the opportunity to work with Chris and Little Big Town and everything just kind of fell in place for next year. I don’t do that many shows anymore, so if we can do a stadium where we can play for more people, that works for me.”

In a statement, Stapleton, who has performed with Strait on a number of occasions throughout the years, said “I love doing these shows with George about as much as I like doing anything. There’s nothing to compare it to. So many of his songs are in the ethos of what country music is. Playing these shows together is a great experience all the way around.”

After 30 years of non-stop touring Strait revealed that he was dialing back the number of shows he would do in 2012 and began playing several shows per year at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in 2016.

“By the time showtime arrives every night, I’m usually tired of waiting and chomping at the bit to go,” Strait said of getting back out in 2023. “When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again ’til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me here’— that’s from a song I wrote called ‘I’ll Always Remember You.’ It’s a true statement.”

Strait added, “I’ve got the best fans in the world and I’m glad they still come out to hear us play. My whole career has been amazing as far as that goes.”

George Strait 2023 (w/ Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town) Tour Dates:

May 6: Glendale, Arizona / State Farm Stadium

June 3: Milwaukee, Wisconsin / American Family Field

June 17: Seattle, Washington / Lumen Field

June 24: Denver, Colorado / Empower Field at Mile High

July 29: Nashville, Tennessee / Nissan Stadium

August 5: Tampa, Florida / Raymond James Stadium

