George Strait Seemingly Teases 2026 Texas Concert

Something big may be coming to the Lone Star State! Country fans in Texas got excited on Nov. 6 when George Strait took to Instagram to tease some exciting news.

The country legend shared a postcard-style illustration that featured the words “Take me to… Texas.” In the caption of the post Strait added, “An announcement incoming for the Lone Star State.”

Strait also posted the cryptic post to his Instagram Story, and paired with his 2015 song, “Take Me To Texas.”

No further information about the announcement—or when fans can expect it—was provided.

Strait, who turned 73 in May, retired from full-time tour life in 2014, but has kept a few shows on the schedule each year.

Back in 2024, Strait set the record for the largest single ticketed concert in U.S. history. His show at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field had 110,905 fans in attendance.

Then, in 2025, Strait played five stadium shows with his frequent tour-mate, Chris Stapleton. When he announced those concerts, Strait spoke out in a statement to fans.

“I keep trying to slow down a bit but you keep calling me back,” Strait said, per Music Row. “Please don’t ever stop. I still love it just as much as I always have.”

George Strait Reveals How Long He Plans to Perform

During one of those concerts, Strait told the crowd how long he believes he’ll continue to perform live.

“I have maybe five good years to sing my songs for you folks. But hell, it’s been around 50 now and I still love it just as much as I ever did,” he said. “When I hear ol’ John Michael say my name and I walk through those curtains and I see your smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again until I walk back out and get on that bus.”

“I don’t know how many more years I can do this. I figure a few,” Strait continued. “I do want you to know though, when I do walk off this stage and I’m settled in far away from all of this, you won’t be far away. I’ll still hear your screams and cheers in my mind, and I will always remember you.”

So far, Strait only has one show on the calendar for 2026. He will play Clemson’s Death Valley on May 2. The South Carolina stadium show will be performed in the round, with Cody Johnson and Wyatt Flores also on the ticket.

