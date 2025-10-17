George Strait, Cody Johnson, and Wyatt Flores Saddle Up for 2026 Clemson Stadium Show

Throughout his career, George Strait not only produced numerous hit songs but also created some memorable moments. Besides winning awards and entering the Country Music Hall of Fame, the “King of Country Music” made history when he performed at Kyle Field in Texas. At the time, he set a record for the largest ticketed concert. Although it was eventually beaten by Zach Bryan, Strait’s legacy within country music was celebrated during his The Cowboy Rides Away Tour. And not ready to step off the stage just yet, Strait prepared to travel to Death Valley for a special concert in 2026.



The home of the Clemson Tigers, Death Valley was the nickname given to Memorial Stadium in South Carolina. But besides playing memorable games like Clemson’s win over Louisville, thanks to a late interception, the stadium hosted its first concert back in 1999. And it just so happened that the concert featured none other than Strait.

When And Where To Buy Tickets To See George Strait At Clemson

Ready to return to Death Valley, Strait won’t be alone. This time, the country icon will bring Cody Johnson and Wyatt Flores along for the ride. Although the concert will take place on May 2, 2026, tickets for the event will go on sale on October 31st. And given the lineup, tickets are sure to sell out fast.

Thrilled to repeat history, Strait shared his excitement when posting the news on Instagram. He wrote, “Going back to Death Valley for the first time in more than 25 years feels pretty special. Can’t wait to see you, Clemson!”

Already gaining over 12,000 likes, fans also shared their excitement with comments reading:

“I’m freaking out right now.” “King George, take my money.” “Might have to break the bank.” “Some way, some how…I’m gonna be there.”

With fans able to sign up for a presale event on Strait’s website, a ticket might come at a hefty price – but getting the chance to see one of the biggest names in country music on stage is a moment that’s worth every penny.

While Memorial Stadium won’t set a new record, given that it only holds a little over 81,000 people, with Strait coming to town, there won’t be a single seat left empty.



