George Strait Sends Social Media Spiraling With Cryptic Throwback Post

After facing rejection from every major record label in Nashville, George Strait decided to hang up his guitar and make a living designing cattle pens. Following a discussion with his wife, Norma, the native Texan decided to give it one more year. By February 1981, Strait had landed a contract with MCA Records. Three years later, he scored his first No. 1 album with Right or Wrong. And it certainly wouldn’t be Strait’s last time on top—far from it. Going strong at age 73 with more than 70 million records sold, the “King of Country” recently sent fans into a frenzy when he teased an upcoming announcement with a throwback social media post.

George Strait Keeps Fans Guessing

In 2013, George Strait kicked off his farewell Cowboy Rides Away Tour. More than a decade later, the “Amarillo By Morning” hitmaker has continued to play a limited number of shows each year. With 2025 winding down, fans are looking ahead to next year—and it seems something big is brewing.

Taking to Instagram Tuesday (Oct. 14,) the Country Music Association’s three-time Entertainer of the Year shared a poster advertising the George Strait Chevy Truck Music Festival, which featured Strait alongside names including Tim McGraw, the Chicks, Kenny Chesney, Mark Wills, and JoDee Messina.

“Gearing up for a 2026 announcement,” the caption read. “Here’s a clue! Let us know your guess in the comments.”

That was all it took to get the wheels spinning. “I have this brochure still! That was a Hella great show!” exclaimed one Instagram user. “Hopefully another GS music festival!”

Added another, “I don’t even care take my money.”

Even Mark Wills himself chimed in. “We’re getting band back together?? YES!” wrote the “19 Somethin’” singer.

Are We Getting a Festival?

Many fans believe George Strait is gearing up to announce his very own country music festival. And judging from the vintage poster, it seems like a good guess.

“George Strait Music Festival?!?!? Yes, please!!!!!” one Instagram user wrote.

During a May 2025 stop in Philadelphia, the Grammy winner acknowledged that he has “maybe five good years” of performing left.

“But hell, it’s been around 50 now and I still love it just as much as I ever did,” Strait said.

He added, “I do want you to know though, when I do walk off this stage and I’m settled in far away from all of this, you won’t be far away. I’ll still hear your screams and cheers in my mind, and I will always remember you.”

Featured image by Tim Mosenfelder/ImageDirect