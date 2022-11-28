Ghost’s Tobias Forge Details Next Album

Swedish rockers Ghost, winners of Favorite Rock Album at this year’s American Music Awards ceremony, recently dropped details of their follow-up to their fifth album, 2022’s Impera.

In conversation with Rolling Stone, Ghost frontman Tobias Forge talked about everything from the band’s current album and songwriting to their spooky aesthetic and how their sixth album would be slightly different from their trademark glam metal. While Forge explained the band is “slowly, slowly, slowly” planning for new music, he also gave a little insight into what’s to come.

“There are a lot of things in my head that I feel like I want to explore writing,” he told the outlet. “I’ve never really ended an album production without or left an album production without feeling like there are things that I would want to do different next time. Try to slowly and steadily, you try to perfect [it].”

He went on to explain that experimentation is a big part of the album-making process for Ghost. The people you’re with, the space you create in, and the state of mind each band member is in all factor into the album, he said.

“So right now, I’m more about vibing,” Forge said, giving no concrete details as to what the next album’s vibe will be.

He added, “I’m trying to build a new vibe for writing this record now, just to sort of see to it that I don’t end up repeating myself and do something else and just evoke a few good things from the past and try to eradicate some of the things I didn’t like. And once more, you try to do it perfectly.”

Get a feel for Ghost’s current “vibe,” below, with the painted-faced, mask-clad aesthetic and rock opera theatrics of their recent release, “Spillways.”

(Photo by Marc Pfitzenreuter/Redferns)