Ghost Share Easter Sunday Cover of 1992 Genesis Song “Jesus He Knows Me”

Swedish rockers Ghost celebrated Easter Sunday by revealing their new covers EP, Phantomime, and their rendition of Genesis‘ 1992 single “Jesus He Knows Me,” along with an explicit video illustrating the meaning behind the song.

Videos by American Songwriter

Originally released on Genesis’ 14th album, We Can’t Dance, “Jesus He Knows,” written by Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford, was a satirical track about the influence of televangelists, and the promises they made to followers who sent money their way—Do you see the face on the TV screen / Comin’ at you every Sunday … I’ll get you everything you wanted / I’ll get you everything you need / You don’t need to believe in hereafter / Just believe in me.

The five-song EP, out May 18, also features the band’s covers of Tina Turner‘s 1985 Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome hit “We Don’t Need Another Hero,” Television‘s “See No Evil,” “Hanging Around” by The Stranglers, and Iron Maiden‘s “Phantom Of The Opera.”

This isn’t the first time Ghost has shared some covers. The band previously covered The Beatles’ George Harrison-penned classic “Here Comes The Sun,” Depeche Mode‘s “Waiting For the Night,” and “Missionary Man” by Eurythmics, along with “I’m a Marionette” by ABBA, “It’s a Sin” by Pet Shop Boys,” Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” and Roky Erickson’s “If You Have Ghosts.”

In January 2023, Ghost shared a new single “Spillways,” featuring Def Leppard‘s Joe Elliot.

Ghost will continue supporting their 2022 album, Impera, and recently revealed their Re-Imperatour summer 2023 U.S. tour with special guest Amon Amarth, which will run from Aug. 2 through Sept. 12.

Singer, and Papa Emeritus IV, Tobias Forge also shared that the band’s forthcoming sixth album will be a departure from their more glam metal sound.

“There are a lot of things in my head that I feel like I want to explore writing,” said Forge. “I’ve never really ended an album production without or left an album production without feeling like there are things that I would want to do different next time. … Slowly and steadily, you try to perfect [it].”

Phantomime track listing:

1. See No Evil (Television)

2. Jesus He Knows Me (Genesis)

3. Hanging Around (The Stranglers)

4. Phantom Of The Opera (Iron Maiden)

5. We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) (Tina Turner)

Photo by Marc Pfitzenreuter / Redferns