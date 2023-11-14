Gimme Liquor! The Rolling Stones Introduce Their Own Rum Brand, Crossfire Hurricane

In September, The Rolling Stones released Hackney Diamonds, their first album of new songs in 18 years, and now the rock legends have introduced their own brand of rum, Crossfire Hurricane.

According to the liquor’s official website, the rum “is the very first product owned by The Rolling Stones,” and the description of the 80-proof spirit also notes, “This thoughtful Caribbean blend incorporates rums from Jamaica, Barbados, and the Dominican Republic that are perfectly aged in carefully selected oak barrels.”

The website, which is emblazoned with a sparkly gold version of The Rolling Stones’ classic tongue-and-lips logo, also features a message about the product from Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

“To us, the Caribbean is more than just a beautiful place. It’s a part of our story,” the Stones bandmates note. “This aged, blended rum, is our tribute to the islands that have inspired us for decades. Enjoy it neat, on the rocks, or in the cocktail of your choosing—but never in silence.”

The Rolling Stones’ connection to the Caribbean runs deep. Both Jagger and Richards have homes on Caribbean islands, and the band has worked on plenty of music in the region, including recording some tracks for Hackney Diamonds in the Bahamas.

Crossfire Hurricane gets its name from a phrase in the first line of The Rolling Stones’ classic 1968 hit “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” and the term also was used as the title of a 2012 Stones documentary directed by Brett Morgen.

To promote the rum, the Crossfire Hurricane’s official Instagram page features a series of archival film clips of Jagger and The Stones playing live.

Food and Wine magazine reports that The Stones created the rum in collaboration with the Crossfire Hurricane company’s co-founder John Fincher, a one-time Survivor: Samoa contestant and rocket scientist who previously worked with the Anheuser-Busch brewery and the Northrop Grumman defense-technology company.

Noting that he learned the marketing business from “the largest beverage company in the world,” Fincher said of his collaboration with The Stones to the magazine, “It is an absolute privilege to create this product alongside some of the greatest artists of our time; the band’s vision and enthusiasm for Crossfire Hurricane set us apart and positioned us to redefine the rum category.”

Bottles of the rum currently can be ordered at CrossfireHurricane.com, priced at $37. According to Food and Wine, the rum will be available in stores starting in 2024. The website also has some suggested recipes for signature Stones-themed cocktails, including a Two Licks, a Gold and Stormy, a Crossfire mojito, and a Crossfire espresso martini.

It’s worth noting that The Rolling Stones previously collaborated with various liquor companies to release limited-edition bottles of whiskey, tequila, vodka, and gin, but Crossfire Hurricane rum marks the first time that the band has launched its own brand.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images