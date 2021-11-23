Weird Al Yankovic Clears Up Confusion About Kid Rock Video: “Let Me Clarify—That’s Not Me. That’s Actually Kid Rock”

Earlier this week, Kid Rock made his way into the headlines again thanks to his new song, “Don’t Tell Me How To Live.”

With lyrics referring to everything from “snowflakes” to every kid getting a trophy, fake news, Milli Vanilli, Shotgun Willie, and more, the song on its own is a pretty fantastic survey of Kid Rock’s complex mind. Add in the over-the-top music video—complete with a dog in sunglasses, a rowdy bar scene, a “Social Media Sucks” t-shirt, and a giant middle finger rocket flying into space with Kid Rock on board—and it makes sense why so many folks are talking about it… including one figure who’s no stranger to strange music: Weird Al Yankovic.

Taking to Twitter on Monday evening, the legendary parody artist tweeted: “To everybody that’s congratulating me right now on my new Kid Rock parody video, let me clarify—that’s not me. That’s actually Kid Rock.”

Famous for his decades-long mission to create parodies that are effortlessly funny and musical all at once, Yankovic is probably correct in the assumption that “Don’t Tell Me How To Live” is already at a level that really couldn’t be augmented. I mean, the music video ends with the man landing a middle-finger-shaped interplanetary module on the surface of Mars so he can vibe and smoke cigarettes.

Nonetheless, Yankovic has other projects he’s been working on instead. Just a few weeks ago, he uploaded a new instrumental cover of Sparks’ tune “This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us,” which came from Edgar Wright’s upcoming documentary on the sibling duo. Check out that performance below: