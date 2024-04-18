Glastonbury 2024: How To Get Last-Minute Tickets

There are only a few weeks left before this year’s Glastonbury Music Festival kicks off in the United Kingdom, and it’s still slated to be the biggest music event of the year in the UK. Last year’s event boasted over 200,000 festivalgoers, and we can expect the same this year with an even better lineup.

Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA, and Shania Twain will headline this year with a ton of additional killer acts including LCD Soundsystem, Little SIMZ, Burna Boy, PJ Harvey, Cyndi Lauper, Janelle Monae, Idles, The National, and many more! And we’ll help you get last-minute tickets.

Glastonbury 2024 will begin on Wednesday, June 26 in Pilton, Somerset, United Kingdom at Worthy Farm. The five-day fest will end on Sunday, June 30.

Getting last-minute tickets to this fest might be tricky, but far from impossible. According to Glastonbury Fest’s website, all tickets have completely sold out, much to the chagrin of fans who didn’t see the full lineup until tickets were gone.

However, canceled tickets will go on sale again through See Tickets on two different dates: Today, April 18, at 6:00 pm BST for tickets and travel options and Sunday, April 21 at 9:00 am BST for general admission only. This is only available to those who have already registered on Glastonbury’s site, as registration has now closed.

If you don’t have much luck there, keep your eyes on Viagogo or Stubhub. There aren’t any tickets available there at the moment, but some may pop up after resale at See Tickets goes live.

You might just get lucky and score last-minute tickets to Glastonbury if you act now!

