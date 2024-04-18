Taylor Swift Puts Stamp of Approval on Ryan Gosling’s “All Too Well” Version—Might Take Song to Tour

There truly is a Taylor Swift song for every occasion. Haters got you down? Just “Shake It Off.” You left your ex-boyfriend in a motel bar? “Getaway Car.” You’re Ryan Gosling and you just can’t let go of all that “Kenergy?” Believe it or not, there’s a Taylor Swift song for that too.

“Cause I Was Just Ken, And Now I’m Just Ryan”

Barbie’s Ryan Gosling returned Saturday (April 13) to host Saturday Night Live for the third time. The Oscar nominee opened his SNL monologue by promising not to talk about Ken. “We went too deep,” he said solemnly. “And it’s over.”

That barely lasted 30 seconds. “When you play a character that hard, that long, letting go just feels like a breakup,” Gosling said. “And for processing a breakup, there’s really only one thing that can help—the music of the great Taylor Swift.”

“The Notebook” star sat at the piano and began reminiscing about Ken to the tune of Swift’s sprawling heartbreak anthem “All Too Well.” I left my Rollerblades in that big pink house / But I’ve still got that fur coat / And I’ll wear it right now. (Then he did.)

ryan gosling went from the best oscar performance to the best snl monologue pic.twitter.com/bjMaVRuWZ5 — ale (@lesbianmarch) April 14, 2024

Emily Blunt interrupted Gosling’s ballad to chide him for going off-script and not promoting their upcoming film, The Fall Guy. “Take the fur coat off,” she demanded. “You’re embarrassing yourself.”

It turned out, however, that Blunt had some unresolved emotions about her own summer 2023 blockbuster. The Screen Actors Guild award winner wound up joining her co-star for a duet, bidding farewell to Kitty from Oppenheimer.

I usеd to be the alcoholic wife of a dudе in a hat, Blunt sang. Talking to Albert Einstein / Sippin’ a margarita / With some Christopher Nolan and a bag of Vodkila.

Taylor Swift May Take This One on the Road

Swift took to social media Sunday (April 14) to put her stamp of approval on “All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version.)”

“Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour,” the pop star wrote. “This monologue is EVERYTHING.”

All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING 🫶🫶👏👏 https://t.co/yMo9dhbOFN — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 15, 2024

This week, Swift has been busily promoting her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which drops Friday (April 19.) The “Anti-Hero” singer teamed up with Spotify to design a library-style pop-up experience in Los Angeles from April 16 to April 18. Additionally, murals have begun to appear in cities like Chicago with QR codes that link to mysterious clips.

“TODAY WE WOKE UP FOR THE LAST TIME NOT KNOWING WHAT THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT SOUNDS LIKE,” one ecstatic Swiftie wrote on X/Twitter Thursday (April 18.)

Featured image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images