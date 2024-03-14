Shania Twain Announces Glastonbury Performance: ”It’s a Really Beautiful Feeling”

Having sold over 100 million albums and holding five Grammy Awards, Shania Twain gained the title of “Queen of Country Pop.” For the past 30 years, the country star dominated the airwaves as she went on to be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Releasing her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, in 2023, the singer recently announced that she would be performing during the Legends slot at the iconic Glastonbury Festival.

Speaking to Gaby Roslin on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, Twain shared her excitement about performing at such a popular festival. When asked about her level of excitement, she said, “I really am so excited. I mean the best part of it is being able to share it now. It’s so exciting, it’s been hard to keep it to myself to be honest. I’m really glad that it’s announced and I’m just buzzing.”

While Twain has performed countless times over her career, she explained how Glastonbury feels like receiving an award. “Honestly, I feel like it’s well, I don’t know if this is the right language, but it feels like an accolade of sorts, really something that you have to earn, it’s just very rewarding, it’s a really beautiful feeling.”

Shania Twain Hopes To Get Advice From Lionel Richie

Having held the spotlight for over 30 years, Twain recalled her closeness to Lionel Richie, who performed at Glastonbury back in 2015. She insisted, “he’s one of my absolute heroes and he’s a mentor, really someone that did mentor me through a difficult vocal time so it’s beyond an honour to be also doing this slot. That’s when you really sense the marker, when you’ve got somebody like that who has done the slot and, of course, Dolly Parton. So many of my heroes have done it.”

While Twain just made the announcement about her upcoming performance, she admitted she was going to ask Richie for some advice. But first, she needed to tell him. “Well I will, but I haven’t told him yet. Now he’ll find out as well, we’ll definitely be talking about that. I’m definitely going to be seeing him in several weeks’ time in Los Angeles, so this’ll be at the top of our conversation list.”

