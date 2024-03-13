Smokey Robinson Performing at Glastonbury 2024? Motown Icon Confirms Buzz

Smokey Robinson may have more than eight decades behind him, but the Motown legend is showing no signs of stopping. Last year, the Detroit native (born William Robinson Jr.) dropped a new album with the eyebrow-raising title Gasms. Now, it appears he is kicking around the idea of playing on one of the United Kingdom’s biggest stages.

You May See Smokey Robinson at Glastonbury

Robinson said recently that he would “absolutely love” to perform at Worthy Farm for this year’s Glastonbury Festival. The five-day event is scheduled for June 26-30 in Pilton, Somerset, England,

“That’s one of the things we’ve been talking about,” Robinson said. “I love the UK, man. We’ve had some of our greatest times in the UK.”

With a career spanning seven decades, one might assume Robinson has no “firsts” left. However, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer would be a Worthy Farm newbie. Per The Sun, a 2007 Glastonbury appearance was in talks for Robinson, but ultimately fell through.

While the 2024 Glastonbury lineup is still not finalized, other outlets have reported scheduled appearances from Coldplay, Dua Lipa and Shania Twain. Organizers are reportedly still trying to court Stevie Wonder for the headlining slot.

Smokey Shows He’s Still Got the Moves

The octogenarian artist posted a video to his TikTok account Sunday (March 10) that proves he hasn’t lost a step.

“Would you believe me if I said I was 84?” the text overlay reads. In the clip, a purple-clad Robinson shows off some hip thrusts that would absolutely make your grandmother blush.

“That’s my goal, to be like Smokey Robinson,” one TikTok user wrote in the comments.

Another user chimed in, “all right now Smokey got that hip movement.”

So what is the former Miracles founder’s secret?

“Yoga and golf people… Yoga and golf,” the “Tears of a Clown” singer wrote in the caption.

Thanks to that strict wellness regime, along with the decision to eliminate red meat in 1972, Robinson may very well be playing Glastonbury 10 years from now.

“I feel as good as I felt when I was 40,” the green-eyed crooner said in an April 2023 interview. “And I do the same stuff.”

Featured image by Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy