Goo Goo Dolls Release Pop Remix of “Superstar”

The Goo Goo Dolls are a “Superstar” in the new remix of one of their songs. The duo of John Rzeznik and Robby Takac teamed up with producer Alex Aldi on the “Superstar (Remix)” that adds a subtle pop spin to the balladesque song. The remixed version honors the song’s humble instrumentation while adding EDM elements that elevate its hopeful message.

I think the world spins ’round you / You make me feel so weightless, oh / Teach me to fly so high like you / ‘Cause love is all around / Love is all around / ‘Cause you’re a superstar, they sing over a dreamy pop melody. “Superstar” is the final track on the rock band’s 2022 album, Chaos in Bloom. The song was co-written by Rzeznik, Takac and frequent collaborator Brad Fernquist.

Goo Goo Dolls is set to release their new album, Live At The Academy, on October 20. The album takes fans inside their famous show at The Academy in New York City in November 1995 with 32 songs. The album not only features the entire setlist from that night including the encores, but it also has the audio from the live soundcheck the day before. The acoustic soundcheck also proved to be particularly special, as it was recorded live on the radio station 92.7 and served as the band’s first-ever acoustic performance in front of a live audience.

“Both the soundcheck performance and the group’s show at The Academy captured a special moment in their blossoming career,” as described in a press release. Three years after The Academy show, the Goo Goo Dolls released their breakthrough album, Dizzy Up the Girl in 1998. It features several hits, including the chart-toppers “Iris” and “Slide.” The album reached No. 15 on the Billboard 200 while “Iris” was nominated for three Grammy Awards in 1998: Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals.

