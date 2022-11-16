Graham Nash Announces Sixty Years of Songs and Stories Tour

Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Graham Nash has announced his forthcoming Sixty Years of Songs and Stories Tour, which includes multiple night residencies in cities like New York, Chicago, and the Washington D.C. area.

The tour, which kicks off on April 15 in Annapolis, Maryland, and extends through July 3 in Park City, Utah, is set to support his new studio album, Now, out this spring of 2023.

The co-founder of the Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash will set out on the tour, marking the 60th anniversary of his first single with the Hollies.

Fans can find tickets HERE.

Now will be Nash’s first studio album since his 2016 offering, This Path Tonight. The recent live album, Graham Nash: Live, is now out. Fans can purchase or stream the album HERE.

Check out the upcoming slew of tour dates below.

SIXTY YEARS OF SONGS AND STORIES TOUR

April 15—Ram’s Head On Stage—Annapolis, MD

April 16—Ram’s Head On Stage—Annapolis, MD

April 18—The Birchmere—Alexandria, VA

April 19— The Birchmere—Alexandria, VA

April 22—Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall—Pittsburgh, PA

April 23—The Palladium—Carmel, IN

April 25—Old Town School of Folk Music—Chicago, IL

April 26—Old Town School of Folk Music—Chicago, IL

April 28—Old Town School of Folk Music—Chicago, IL

May 8—Asbury Hall—Buffalo, NY

May 10—Bethel Woods Event Gallery—Bethel Woods, NY

May 14—City Winery—New York, NY

May 16—City Winery—New York, NY

May 17—City Winery—New York, NY

Additional dates to follow.

WEST COAST TOUR

June 17—Smothers Theatre—Malibu, CA

June 18—Humphrey’s—San Diego, CA

June 20—Fox Theatre—Tucson, AZ

June 21—Celebrity Theatre—Phoenix, AZ

June 24—Boulder Theater—Boulder, CO

June 25—Washington’s—Fort Collins, CO

June 27—Strings Music Pavilion—Steamboat Springs, CO

June 29—Riverwalk Center—Breckenridge, CO

July 1—The Egyptian Theatre—Park City, UT

July 2—The Egyptian Theatre—Park City, UT

July 3—The Egyptian Theatre—Park City, UT

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)