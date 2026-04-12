Paul McCartney, Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor and More Stars To Be Featured in New Documentary About Recording Legend Peter Asher

A new documentary looking at the life and six-decade career of Peter Asher, the lauded record producer and artist manager who also was one-half of the 1960s British pop duo Peter & Gordon, will get a wide release in June 2026.

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The film, titled Peter Asher: Everywhere Man, got its world premiere at the 2025 Telluride Film Festival in Colorado. The movie, which features a bevy of interviews and rare archival footage, presents a revealing portrait of a man who helped shape the musical landscape for multiple generations.

[RELATED: The Story and Meaning Behind “A World Without Love,” the Peter & Gordon Hit that Paul McCartney Delivered from Next Door]

Among the many music stars and celebrities interviewed for the film are Paul McCartney, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Carole King, Steve Martin, Eric Idle, Lyle Lovett, Natalie Merchant, Paul Shaffer. The music for the movie was composed by former Wings guitarist Laurence Juber and veteran musician Jeff Alan Ross.

On April 15, Peter Asher: Everywhere Man will be screened at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Cleveland International Film Festival. The movie will then open on June 19 in New York City before expanding to markets nationwide starting June 26.

More About Peter Asher

The film was inspired by Asher’s cabaret-style one-man show A Musical Memoir of the ’60s and Beyond. Peter began his entertainment career as a child actor in the 1950s. His duo with Gordon Waller, Peter & Gordon, scored 10 Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Their first single, the 1964 chart-topper “A World Without Love,” was written by McCartney. The Beatles legend dated Peter’s sister, actress Jane Asher, for many years.

Asher went on to guide the careers of Taylor, Ronstadt, and many other famous artists. He also was Taylor’s and Ronstadt’s producer throughout much of their careers. In addition, Peter produced albums by dozens of other stars, including Cher, 10,000 Maniacs, Diana Ross, Neil Diamond, Olivia Newton-John, Ringo Starr, Randy Newman, Kenny Loggins, Martin, and Barbra Streisand.

About the New Trailer for ‘Peter Asher: Everywhere Man’

A new trailer for Peter Asher: Everywhere Man can be viewed now at the Greenwich Entertainment YouTube channel. The promo offers up a preview of the film, including a segment about how Peter & Gordon turned a song from a scratchy demo by McCartney into a smash hit.

The trailer also features some interesting interview clips with Taylor and Ronstadt.

Ronstadt notes that before she started working with Asher, “I was 26 years old. I was just wandering around and I didn’t know what I was doing yet.”

Taylor comments, “Sometimes he’s a musical prodigy. Sometimes he’s a therapist. Peter stuck with me throughout some dodgy times. That’s no small thing, to make that happen.”

You can learn more about Peter Asher: Everywhere Man at TheFilmCollaborative.org.

(Photo by Henry Diltz)