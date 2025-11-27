Gospel Legend CeCe Winans Performing National Anthem at Lions-Packers Thanksgiving Game

Thanksgiving is here, and that means family, food, and football. This year’s games will feature the Green Bay Packers vs. the Detroit Lions, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Dallas Cowboys, and the Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Baltimore Ravens. As the Ravens prepare to square off against the Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium, Grammy-winning gospel legend CeCe Winans will get everyone’s blood pumping with her rendition of the national anthem.

CeCe Winans Grew Up With the Lions

One of the most decorated artists in gospel history, CeCe Winans and her famous family hail from the Motor City. In a statement shared by the team, the 17-time Grammy Award winner recalled past holidays spent watching the Lions.

We’re excited to have renowned Gospel musician and Detroit-native CeCe Winans perform the National Anthem to kick off our Thanksgiving Classic presented by @Ford! pic.twitter.com/59g7onWozX — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 16, 2025

“I grew up in Detroit in a house with Mom, Dad, 7 brothers and 2 sisters,” Winans said. “Every Thanksgiving was all about gratefulness to God, family, food and football!! The Lions games were on all the time in our home.”

She continued, “The idea that my family and I are part of such a rich heritage of music flowing from our hometown is so amazing and we thank God every day. I am so honored to come home and be a part of a very special Thanksgiving tradition. It’s going to be awesome.”

Lions Tap Eminem For Halftime Show

CeCe Winans won’t be the only example of Detroit’s thriving music scene at the Thanksgiving Day matchup. Motor City native Jack White is handling halftime show duties. And through 2027, rap legend Eminem will consult with the franchise on talent selection and all aspects of halftime production.

Earlier this month, the Detroit Lions announced a multi-year partnership with Eminem and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg. The pair will executive produce the Lions’ Thanksgiving halftime show.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Marshall and Paul, who are two of the most accomplished and respected names in the music industry, not to mention longtime Lions fans,” said Detroit Lions President & CEO Rod Wood. “Their reputation in the business will attract top-tier talent and help us solidify this annual performance as one of the most anticipated cultural moments on the NFL calendar.”

Featured image by Carly Mackler/Getty Images