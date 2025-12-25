Snoop Dogg Headlines Spirited NFL Halftime Show With Help From Lainey Wilson, K-Pop Demon Hunters, and More

While Christmas Day is a time for food and family, football also ranks pretty high on the list for many people. For the 2025 holiday, the NFL is bringing us three matchups. First came the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Washington Commanders. Following them, the Detroit Lions faced the Minnesota Vikings. Finally, the Denver Broncos squared off against in-division rival the Kansas City Chiefs. With the first two games streaming on Netflix for the second consecutive year, many recalled Beyoncé’s epic 2024 halftime performance during last year’s Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens game. This year, as the Lions met the Vikings on their home turf, iconic West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg rocked U.S. Bank Stadium. And he even brought friends. The gang included country superstar Lainey Wilson and the singers behind worldwide phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters girl group HUNTR/X.

See Who Joined Snoop Dogg Onstage at His ‘Holiday Halftime Party’

A wildly successful rapper, and producer as well as an avid sports fan, Snoop Dogg hosted Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party for the streaming giant. This marked Netflix’s second year of broadcasting Christmas Gameday. The NFL Halftime show kicked off with a recitation of a West Coast-tinged rendition of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” narrated by none other than Snoop’s BFF, Martha Stewart.

Martha Stewart's intro for Snoop Dogg's Holiday Halftime Party was a GIFT. #NFLonNetflix pic.twitter.com/PfqhUXXEmz — Netflix (@netflix) December 25, 2025

Dressed head to toe in red, complete with a matching fur coat, Snoop began his performance with “The Next Episode” as ballerinas twirled onstage. Next came “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang,” his 1992 hit with Dr Dre. Rapper Warren G and country/hip-hop sensation Shaboozey also made appearances.

EJAE REI AMI AND AUDREY NUNA PERFORMING WITH SNOOP DOGG AT THE HALFTIME SHOW pic.twitter.com/bVyF07EbwN — Ejae Daily✨ (@EjaeRumiBias) December 25, 2025

Snoop Surprised Crowd With World-Famous Tenor Andrea Boccelli

Then, HUNTR/X, stars of the wildly popular K-Pop Demon Hunters film on Netflix, took the stage to perform a K-pop inspired “12 Days of Christmas” before Snoop again took over with his chart-topping 2004 song “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?”

Enter Lainey Wilson, a vision in white gliding in on a matching sleigh. The reigning Entertainer of the Year joined Snoop for “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.”

Plot twist—here’s Andrea and Matteo Boccelli. The Italian father-son tenor duo joined forces with HUNTR/X and Wilson for a dreamy rendition of “White Christmas.” A blissed-out Snoop stood in the middle, before Martha Stewart capped it off.

Imagine being hammered and suddenly Snoop Dogg, Lainey Wilson, a K-pop group, Andrea Boccelli (and his son), and Martha Stewart perform the Christmas Day halftime show — The Dark Lord (@SaintLSR) December 25, 2025

Since debuting with 1993’s quadruple-platinum Doggstyle, Snoop Dogg has sold more than 35 million albums worldwide. In addition to a Primetime Emmy Award and two Sports Emmys, the Doggfather has also scored 17 Grammy nominations throughout his three-decade career. His 20th studio album Missionary, released last December, gave Snoop his highest-charting album since 2015, peaking at No. 20 on the Billboard 200.

Snoop Dogg’s FULL Christmas halftime show on Netflix.



• Snoop Dogg

• K-Pop Demon Hunters

• Lainey Wilson

• Andrea and Matteo Bocelli



One of the greatest performances of All Time.



🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/9eYedxh3QJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 25, 2025

“Give me that halftime duo of Snoop and Lainey over the Super Bowl every day,” raved one viewer. “Throw in a little Bocelli it’s the chefs kiss!”

Give me that halftime duo of Snoop and Lainey over the Super Bowl every day. Throw in a little Bocelli it’s the chefs kiss! — Lance Larsen (@lrlarsen0913) December 25, 2025

With her spirited performance, Lainey Wilson caps off another monumental year. In August, she released a deluxe version of her fifth studio album Whirlwind, which yielded the Country Airplay chart-topping single “Somewhere Over Laredo.” Two months later, shortly after wrapping up her first-ever world tour, she took on solo hosting duties at the 59th annual Country Music Association Awards show. The Louisiana-born artist, 33, also picked up three trophies that night, including her second Entertainer of the Year win.

Featured image by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Top Dawg Entertainment)