The NFL Halftime Show on Christmas Will Be a Star-Studded Party: Here’s Who Is Performing

While Christmas revolved around family, the NFL hoped to add a few hard hits to the day’s agenda with three matchups. Starting tomorrow afternoon, the NFL will present three games. The Dallas Cowboys versus the Washington Commanders. The Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings. Lastly, the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs. With a full day of football, it seemed the NFL also hoped to bring the entertainment with a special halftime show featuring Snoop Dogg. And not wanting to come empty-handed, here is everything you need to know about the halftime show, including special guests.

Understanding that it’s bad manners not to bring a gift on Christmas, Snoop Dogg hopes to bring a little West Coast to the chilly holiday. With three games taking place, the rapper will take the field during the halftime at the matchup between the Lions and the Vikings. The game will start at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT on Netflix.

Although the game will start at 4:30 p.m., fans shouldn’t expect Snoop Dogg to kick off his special holiday party until around 5:40 p.m. Making sure you don’t miss a single moment, the NFL and Netflix made it incredibly easy to watch the game. Thankfully, all a fan needs is a subscription to Netflix. Not needing a special subscription or tier, Netflix continues to expand its reach into the world of sports.

Snoop Dogg Adding A Little Country To Halftime Show

Already promising to bring a few special guests with him, Snoop Dogg decided to add a little country to the lineup with Lainey Wilson. Coming off her Entertainer of the Year win at the CMA Awards, Wilson is sure to wear a special pair of bell-bottoms for Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party.

Aside from Wilson, Netflix always wanted to highlight one of it’s biggest movies of the year – K-Pop Demon Hunters. Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami will be on hand to celebrate.

Although promoting an unforgettable halftime show, it wouldn’t be Christmas without a few holiday classics. And when needing a voice, the NFL turned to none other than Kelly Clarkson. Before the game, Netflix will air the singer performing “Underneath the Tree.”

Looking at the full schedule for the Christmas games:

Cowboys vs. Commanders – 1:00 p.m. ET/PT Lions vs. Vikings – 4:30 p.m. ET/PT Broncos vs. Chiefs – 8:15 p.m. ET/PT

With a full slate of games and a halftime show designed to surprise, the NFL is once again turning Christmas Day into an all-day event.

(Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)