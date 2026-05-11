Here’s Every Song The Eagles Played in Nashville on The Long Goodbye, Act III Tour

The Eagles said part of their long goodbye in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday night, May 9. The packed setlist at FirstBank Stadium was exactly what fans wanted: two hours of era-defining hits.

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As Don Henley said at the top of the show, the band set out to perform songs from the breadth of their career. “We’re gonna play these,” Henley said, referencing his guitar. “Because we can.” Cue appreciative applause from the crowd, who have sorely missed the undeniable musicianship of decades passed.

[RELATED: 49 Years Ago Today, the Eagles Took “Hotel California” to No. 1—and Cemented One of Rock’s Greatest Songs Ever]

Sure, the Eagles heads might have missed out on hearing a few beloved deep cuts here and there, but there was no denying that witnessing every one of their hits back to back was a staggering experience.

With some help from Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, the band brought a stadium full of fans back to its heyday, and through a few solo hits. Henley threw things back to the 80s while Joe Walsh, with his tongue-in-cheek humor, nodded to the James Gang.

Songs We Wish Were On The Setlist

Overall, there weren’t many missed opportunities on Saturday night’s setlist. Everyone likely heard one of their favorite songs. And, if for some reason they didn’t, they were surely appeased by the sheer number of hits performed.

But, if we had to complain, there are a few songs that sit just below the surface of The Eagles’ top hits that would’ve been nice inclusions on the setlist.

Absent from the setlist was the Henley-led ballad “Wasted Time.” This Hotel California cut just begs to be played in front of a stadium. With the band focusing on their top tracks, this gem, understandably but unfortunately, didn’t make the cut.

Another setlist wish that didn’t come true was the harmony-ridden “Victim Of Love.” The band highlighted their pristine harmonies all night, but this track would’ve really hit hard.

See the full setlist for The Eagles’ The Long Goodbye, Act III

“Hotel California”

“One Of The Nights”

“Lyin’ Eyes”

“Take It To The Limit”

“Witchy Woman”

“Peaceful Easy Feeling”

“Tequila Sunrise”

“In The City” (Joe Walsh)

“I Can’t Tell You Why”

“New Kid In Town”

“Seven Bridges Road”

“Life’s Been Good”

“Already Gone”

“The Boys Of Summer” (Don Henley)

“Funk #49” (James Gang)

“Life In The Fast Lane”

Encore

“Take It Easy”

“Rocky Mountain Way” (Joe Walsh)

“Desperado”

“Heartache Tonight”

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)