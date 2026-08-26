Grand Ole Opry To Dedicate Saturday Night’s Show to Dolly Parton—Plus, See the Star-Studded September 2026 Schedule

For any fan of country music, getting the chance to watch a performance at the Grand Ole Opry was truly an unforgettable experience. Although most visited the historic venue to be entertained, it was stars like Lainey Wilson who found their passion for stardom at the Opry. While a place of history, heritage, and magic, the Opry recently released their full lineup for September. And for those who have yet to make the trip, September might be one of the best months to make the pilgrimage, as the stage will welcome stars like Trace Adkins, Little Big Town, and many more.

With September only a few days away, the Opry decided to get fans excited with their full lineup. Calling on Emily Ann Roberts, Jordan Davis, Lauren Alaina, and Chris Janson to kick off the new month, the Opry packed September with a mixture of rising stars and country music veterans. And as September continued, the lineup only seemed to get better.

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Before revealing the full lineup, the Opry made a sudden change after the passing of the legendary Dolly Parton. Leaving the world behind at 80, the Opry announced it would be dedicating Saturday’s show to the unforgettable Dolly.

The Grand Ole Opry will dedicate Saturday night's concert to Dolly Parton. pic.twitter.com/EJXHc3F2nX — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) August 26, 2026

As for the full Opry lineup, it featured:

September 1

Emily Ann Roberts

Jordan Davis

Lauren Alaina

Chris Janson

September 2

Stella Lefty

Vincent Mason

Little Big Town

September 8

Tyler Braden

Ashley Cooke

September 9

Chris Young

RaeLynn

Trace Adkins

September 15

Noeline Hofmann

September 16

Warren Zeiders

September 29

Wyatt Flores

September 30

Dustin Lynch

[RELATED: Remember When Trace Adkins Was Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry in 2003?]

The Grand Ole Opry Honors Country Music Legend

While an impressive lineup, a night at the Opry wasn’t free. For those wanting to snag a ticket to their favorite singer, it would cost them anywhere between $50 and $144. Although a single ticket for balcony seating averaged around $50, the front floor climbed to over $140. Want to make the night a lifetime experience – the Opry also offered VIP backstage packages for select performances. Giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Opry, those premium experiences could push the cost of a night into the thousands.

Among September’s spectacular showcases, the Opry would take a moment to celebrate the ongoing legacy of Darius Rucker. Scheduled for September 22, the night would honor a career that included chart-topping hits, countless performances, and a special connection to the Opry stage.

It was back in October 2012 that Darius was shocked when Brad Paisley invited him to become a member of the Opry. Accepting the invitation, the singer will embrace the full-circle moment on September 22. Nearly 14 years after he first set foot under the Opry’s spotlight, the hitmaker was returning as not just a singer, but a star.

The Opry had already hosted some unforgettable nights throughout the year, but September appeared determined to top them all. With a lineup packed with stars from beginning to end, country fans had plenty of reasons to make the trip to Nashville.

(Photo by CBS via Getty Images)