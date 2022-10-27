Greensky Bluegrass Announce 2023 Winter Tour

“We’ve been pushing the boundaries and testing the limits of what bluegrass instruments or a bluegrass ensemble can do with facts, with attitude, [and] subject matter,” Greensky Bluegrass’ mandolinist Paul Hoffman told American Songwriter recently.

Since the band’s inception in 2000, Greensky Bluegrass has offered up a refreshing, rock-edged style of bluegrass that, no matter how progressive, still holds tight to tradition. Listening is one thing, experiencing their style live is another.

The band recently announced a winter tour to ring in 2023. Over a 16-date trek, Greensky will be rocking it out and twanging it up across the U.S.

“Greensky is and always has been very unique in our world,” said Paul Hoffman in a statement. “We put our love, energy, and focus into what we appreciate about our music. We come together as a band in a way that’s organic. We take a lot of pride in how we grow and challenge each other too. We’re maturing together. I think we get more Greensky all of the time.”

Kicking off on Jan. 12 in Buffalo, New York, the band will travel throughout the East Coast and across Midwest. The tour will wrap with two nights in Chicago in early February. In January of this year, the group released its eighth studio album, Stress Dreams. Their Philadelphia, Pennsylvania show, set for Jan. 21, 2023, will mark the LP’s first anniversary.

Jan. 12 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Jan. 13 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

Jan. 14 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

Jan. 15 – Utica, NY @ The Stanley

Jan. 18 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center For The Arts

Jan. 19 – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Theatre

Jan. 20 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Genway

Jan. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Jan. 25 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theatre

Jan. 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Jan. 28 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

Feb. 1 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!

Feb. 2 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Feb. 3 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Feb. 4 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

