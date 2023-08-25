Greensky Bluegrass to Ring in New Year with 4-Show Run

As summer comes to an end and cooler weather is surely headed our way, Grensky Bluegrass is looking ahead to the new year. The band has announced their 4-show 2023 New Year’s Eve run.

“Greensky is a Michigan band, and to be back, in Kalamazoo in particular, on New Year’s Eve is not only something I am looking forward to but it’s an honor to return to the band’s hometown and my hometown and welcome a new year where it all began in one of the most beautiful theaters in the country,” said Greensky’s Dave Bruzza. “Not only that but to have the opportunity to perform in Saginaw and Detroit leading up to two nights in Kalamazoo, well that’s just icing on the cake. So looking forward to seeing you this December for a true family reunion.”

The 4-day trek makes its way through Michigan kicking off on Dec. 28 in Saginaw, stopping in Detroit on Dec. 29 before concluding with two nights in Kalamazoo on Dec. 30-31.

In addition, the band, comprised of Michael Arlen Bont (banjo), Dave Bruzza (guitar), and Paul Hoffman (mandolin), will kick off a full tour on Sept 2 at the Earl Scruggs Festival in Mill Spring, North Carolina, and make a two night stop at Red Rock Amphitheatre on Sept. 15-16 along the way.

Check out the band’s tour dates below along with the New Year’s Eve run schedule.

GREENSKY BLUEGRASS ON TOUR:

New Year’s Eve shows in BOLD

Sep 02 @ Earl Scruggs Music Festival | Mill Spring, NC

Sep 03 @ Rhythm & Roots Festival | Charlestown, RI

Sep 09-10 @ All In Music Festival | Indianapolis, IN

Sep 13 @ Dillon Amphitheater | Dillon, CO

Sep 14 @ Dillon Amphitheater | Dillon, CO

Sep 15 @ Red Rocks | Morrison, CO**

Sep16 @ Red Rocks | Morrison, CO^^

Oct 06 @ Avondale Brewing Company | Birmingham, AL

Oct 07 @ 3 Sisters Festival of Bluegrass | Chattanooga, TN

Oct 08 @ Riverfront Revival | Charleston, SC

Nov 01 @ Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, NV

Nov 02 @ Fox Theater | Oakland, CA***

Nov 03 @ The Sound at Del Mar | Del Mar, CA***

Nov 04 @ The Bellwether | Los Angeles, CA***

Nov 07 @ Tower Theatre | Oklahoma City, OK^^^

Nov 09 @ The Heights Theater | Houston, TX^^^

Nov 10 @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater | Austin, TX^^^

Nov 11 @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ | Dallas, TX^^^

Nov 12 @ The Espee | San Antonio, TX^^^

Nov 15 @ JJ’s Live | Fayetteville, AR^^^

Nov 16 @ Minglewood Hall | Memphis, TN^^^

Nov 17 @ Sanger Theater | Hattiesburg, MS^^^

Nov 18 @ The Joy Theater | New Orleans, LA^^^

Dec 06-10 @ Strings & Sol | Puerto Morelos, Mexico

Dec 28 @ Temple Theatre | Saginaw, MI*

Dec 29 @ The Fillmore | Detroit, MI^

Dec 30 @ The State Theatre | Kalamazoo, MI

Dec 31 @ The State Theatre| Kalamazoo, MI

** w/ the Teskey Brothers

^^ w/ Sierra Ferrell

*** w/ The Infamous Stringdusters

^^^ w/ Lindsay Lou

* w/ May Erlewine

^w/ Full Cord