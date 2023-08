Chat Pile Reveals New Tour Dates for Fall

On the heels of the release of their debut full-length album, God’s Country, the band Chat Pile is announcing new dates for their upcoming fall tour.

The trek kicks off on September 12 in Nashville, making stops in Asheville, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Kansas City, and two nights in Chicago before wrapping in St. Louis on October 1.

“We told everyone for the longest time that you’d probably never see Chat Pile on the road for any extended period of time,” Chat Pile says in a statement. “Well, turns out we had no idea what we were talking about. Sometimes miracles do happen, and sometimes they’re kind of low-rent and inconsequential. We’re looking forward to hanging out with our friends in Nerver, as well as the other extremely cool bands joining us on this run.”

The band, comprised of Raygun Busch (vocals), Luther Manhole (Guitar), Stin (Bass), and Captain Ron (Drums), the noise-rock quartet released two E.P.’s before offering their latest full length album, God’s Country.

Tickets for the show are available here.

Chat Pile, Tour Dates:

September 12 Nashville, TN @ The End ^

September 13 Asheville, NC @ Asheville Music Hall ^

September 14 Pelham, TN @ The Caverns +

September 15 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall ^

September 16 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

September 17 Baltimore, MD @ The Ottobar *

September 18 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

September 20 New York, NY @ LPR %

September 22 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz $

September 23 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace $

September 25 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #

September 26 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village =

September 27 Madison, WI @ The Majestic Theater ~

September 29 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room ~

September 30 Kansas City, MO @ The Bottleneck ~

October 1 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ~

November 2 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theatre !

November 3 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge !

November 5 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile !

November 6 Portland, OR – Star Theater !

November 8 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall !

November 9 Los Angeles, CA – Substance Festival

November 10 Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge !

November 12 Colorado Springs, CO – Vultures

November 14 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ?

November 15 Chicago, IL – Vic Theater ?

November 17 Iowa City, IA – Gabe’s Oasis &

November 18 Columbia, MO – Rose Music Hall &



^ w/ Nerver, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir

+ w/ 100 Gecs

* w/ Nerver, Intercourse

% w/ Nerver, Empire State Bastard

$ w/ Nerver

# w/ Nerver, Urine Hell

= w/ Nerver, Meth

~ w/ Nerver, Nightosphere

! w/ Agriculture

? w/ Baroness

& w/ Nightosphere

Photo by Bayley Hanes.