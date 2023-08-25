Eric Clapton and Carlos Santana Team with Guitar Center for Guitar Festival’s 25th Anniversary Collection

Calling all guitar enthusiasts and music aficionados. Legendary guitarist Eric Clapton is teaming up with Guitar Center to unveil the Crossroads Guitar Festival’s 25th Anniversary Guitar Collection.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to the release, “The new collection includes six limited-edition meticulously crafted recreations and signature guitars – several from Clapton’s career and one from fellow guitarist Carlos Santana, along with some all-new signature models.”

“On the occasion of the 2023 Crossroads Guitar Festival, Guitar Center is proud to once again show our support for Eric Clapton, the festival, and his Crossroads Centre Antigua,” said Michael Doyle, General Manager, Guitars, at Guitar Center. “We are honored to be invited by Eric to collaborate with him and the world’s finest guitar manufacturers to create these special instruments.

The collection traces back to the partnership between Guitar Center and Clapton, a relationship spanning over a decade. Guitar Center has co-sponsored each of Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festivals since 2004 and has passionately supported the Crossroads At Antigua Foundation.

The collection includes the following models: Martin Eric Clapton D-45 Brazilian Rosewood Limited Edition Acoustic Guitar; Martin Eric Clapton D-45 Madagascar Rosewood Limited Edition Acoustic Guitar; Martin Eric Clapton D-28 Signature Limited Edition Acoustic Guitar; Fender Custom Shop™ Limited Edition Eric Clapton Signature Stratocaster® in Blu Scozia, Masterbuilt by Todd Krause; Fender® Eric Clapton CRASH Stratocaster® Limited Edition; and PRS Private Stock Carlos Santana I Crossroads in Santana Orange.

The guitars will be available in North America exclusively at Guitar Center locations and online via GuitarCenter.com beginning August 24.

Martin Eric Clapton D-28 Signature Ltd Ed Acoustic Guitar

Fender Custom Shop™ Eric Clapton Signature Stratocaster® Ltd Ed Masterbuilt by Todd Krause in Blu Scozia

Fender Eric Clapton CRASH Stratocaster® Ltd Ed

PRS Private Stock Carlos Santana I Crossroads 2023 in Santana Orange

Photos Courtesy Clyne Media