Concert Craze: The Who, What, When, & Where of Upcoming 2022 Tours

The days are officially getting a little longer and being outdoors is getting a little more manageable. With these first whiffs of warmer weather, artists have started to announce their upcoming tours at a staggering pace. In fact, many have already kicked off the year by hitting the road or setting up shop (read: Katy Perry’s larger-than-life Play Las Vegas residency).

Adding to the lineup of touring artists is pop artist Halsey. The “Closer” singer announced their summer tour for their latest album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The Grammy-nominated record features the standout single “I am not a woman, I’m a god,” and marked a sonic turn for the songstress.

Halsey aptly dubbed their tour the Love and Power Tour and will start on May 17 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Additionally, the tour will only take place in outdoor venues, and artists touring with the singer include one of American Songwriter’s “Artists to Watch in 2022,” PinkPantheress.

Tickets for the Love and Power Tour this Friday can be found HERE.

05-17 West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre

05-19 Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

05-21 Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival

05-24 Nashville, TN – Firstbank Amphitheater

05-27 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

05-29 Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

06-01 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

06-03 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

06-05 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage

06-08 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

06-11 New York, NY – The Governors Ball

06-16 Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre

06-18 Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

06-21 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

06-24 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

06-26 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

06-28 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

06-30 Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Summerfest

07-02 Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

07-03 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07-06 Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07-09 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

it’s been far too long and i could not be more excited to see you all. the love and power tour is coming this summer, tickets on sale this friday 🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/gfDQn6nPv2 pic.twitter.com/yhUYlZ0Bu0 — h (@halsey) January 31, 2022

And speaking of Las Vegas residencies, Lady Gaga is set to perform a short series of shows at the Park MGM’s Dolby Live.

The singer/actress announced her Jazz & Piano Residency after her success with her Grammy-nominated album, Love for Sale, which she collaborated on with Tony Bennett and her role in the House of Gucci film. The Gaga performances will kick off on April 14 with tickets for the nine-show stint going on sale HERE.

Lady Gaga “Jazz & Piano” Dates:

04/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

04/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

04/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

04/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

04/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

04/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

04/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

04/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

05/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Now that we’ve got the pop and jazz genres covered, it’s time to get country.

Luke Bryan has announced his 2022 summer tour which will be hitting more than 30 cities across the United States. The tour is titled the Raised Up Right Tour after one of the singer’s recent tracks, “Up.” Country artists Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock will be touring with Bryan.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, February 4, HERE.

Luke Bryan’s 2022 Raised Up Right Tour Dates:

June 9 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

July 7 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 8 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 9 — Atlanta, Ga @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 21 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 22 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 28 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

July 29 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

July 30 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 5 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 14 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 18 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre **

Aug. 19 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 25 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Aug. 26 — Lafeyette, La. @ Cajundome

Aug. 27 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Sept. 8 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Sept. 9 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 29 — Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena *

Sept. 29 — Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena *

Sept. 30 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial

Oct. 1 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union

Oct. 6 — Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center **

Oct. 7 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

Oct. 8 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Oct. 13 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum **

Oct. 14 — Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion

Oct. 15 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Oct. 27 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct. 28 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena *

**Mitchell Tenpenny + DJ Rock Only

*Riley Green + DJ Rock Only



More acclaimed artists like Tori Amos and Wolf Alice have also recently announced their 2022 tours. Check out their tour dates HERE and HERE, respectively.

Photo by Lucas Garrido.