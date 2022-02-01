Concert Craze: The Who, What, When, & Where of Upcoming 2022 Tours

The days are officially getting a little longer and being outdoors is getting a little more manageable. With these first whiffs of warmer weather, artists have started to announce their upcoming tours at a staggering pace. In fact, many have already kicked off the year by hitting the road or setting up shop (read: Katy Perry’s larger-than-life Play Las Vegas residency).
Adding to the lineup of touring artists is pop artist Halsey. The “Closer” singer announced their summer tour for their latest album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The Grammy-nominated record features the standout single “I am not a woman, I’m a god,” and marked a sonic turn for the songstress.
Halsey aptly dubbed their tour the Love and Power Tour and will start on May 17 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Additionally, the tour will only take place in outdoor venues, and artists touring with the singer include one of American Songwriter’s “Artists to Watch in 2022,” PinkPantheress.
Tickets for the Love and Power Tour this Friday can be found HERE.
05-17 West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre
05-19 Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
05-21 Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival
05-24 Nashville, TN – Firstbank Amphitheater
05-27 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
05-29 Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
06-01 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
06-03 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
06-05 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage
06-08 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
06-11 New York, NY – The Governors Ball
06-16 Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre
06-18 Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
06-21 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
06-24 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
06-26 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
06-28 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
06-30 Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Summerfest
07-02 Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest
07-03 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07-06 Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07-09 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
And speaking of Las Vegas residencies, Lady Gaga is set to perform a short series of shows at the Park MGM’s Dolby Live.
The singer/actress announced her Jazz & Piano Residency after her success with her Grammy-nominated album, Love for Sale, which she collaborated on with Tony Bennett and her role in the House of Gucci film. The Gaga performances will kick off on April 14 with tickets for the nine-show stint going on sale HERE.
Lady Gaga “Jazz & Piano” Dates:
04/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
04/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
04/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
04/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
04/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
04/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
04/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
04/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
05/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
Now that we’ve got the pop and jazz genres covered, it’s time to get country.
Luke Bryan has announced his 2022 summer tour which will be hitting more than 30 cities across the United States. The tour is titled the Raised Up Right Tour after one of the singer’s recent tracks, “Up.” Country artists Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock will be touring with Bryan.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, February 4, HERE.
Luke Bryan’s 2022 Raised Up Right Tour Dates:
June 9 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
July 7 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 8 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 9 — Atlanta, Ga @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 21 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 22 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 28 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion
July 29 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion
July 30 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 5 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 14 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 18 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre **
Aug. 19 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 25 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Aug. 26 — Lafeyette, La. @ Cajundome
Aug. 27 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Sept. 8 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Sept. 9 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 29 — Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena *
Sept. 30 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Sept. 9 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Oct. 1 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Sept. 9 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Oct. 6 — Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center **
Oct. 7 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
Oct. 8 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Oct. 13 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum **
Oct. 14 — Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion Sept. 9 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater **
Oct. 15 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
Oct. 27 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Oct. 28 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena *
**Mitchell Tenpenny + DJ Rock Only
*Riley Green + DJ Rock Only
Photo by Lucas Garrido.