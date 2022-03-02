Phoebe Bridgers Set to Host SiriusXM Show ‘Saddest Factory Radio’

Phoebe Bridgers is set to host a monthly show on SiriusXM, premiering on March 3.

The show, titled Saddest Factory Radio, is named after Bridgers’ own record label and will fall “outside-of-the-box thinking and audio trust falls,” according to the show descriptive, with the singer and songwriter broadcasting interviews with other artists and some of her favorite songs.

The show will also highlight artists on the Saddest Factory Records roster, including Claud, MUNA, Charlie Hickey, and Sloppy Jane.

Bridgers launched Saddest Factory Records in 2020, following the release of her second album Punisher, which earned her four Grammy award nominations for “Best New Artist,” “Best Alternative Album,” “Best Rock Song” and “Best Rock Performance” for her single “Kyoto.”

Saddest Factory Radio will air the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. ET with encores and is available to SiriusXM subscribers.

“My favorite way to consume music is incidentally, something playing in the grocery store, an opening band I’ve never heard, a college radio station while trying to find signal on a road trip,” said Bridgers in an interview.

Bridgers added, “In my personal life, I have always had a radio show, punishing my friends on road trips with hours of dirges and ambient music. I can’t wait to do it professionally.”

Photo: Tina Benitez-Eves