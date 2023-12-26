Greta Van Fleet Starcatcher 2024 Tour Extension: How To Get Tickets

In the wake of American rock band Greta Van Fleet’s successful 2023 tour, the band recently announced an extension of the Starcatcher World Tour well into 2024. The tour is set to start in spring and will continue well throughout the year, with the band making stops in the United States on the first leg and the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, Italy, Spain, France, and more on the second leg. New York rock band Geese will be supporting the US leg of the tour.

The tour will start on February 23 in Tempe, Arizona at the Innings Festival and is likely to come to a close on September 27 in Mexico City, Mexico at Foro Sol. However, more tour dates have yet to be announced in several countries.

In a Twitter post from earlier this month, the band mused over the 2023 leg of the tour and mentioned their excitement for the coming year. “Earlier this week, the 2023 Starcatcher World Tour came to a close,” the post noted, along with several black and white photos of the band performing, “Taking the stage each night was an indescribable feeling. Each and every audience was sensational in their own special way and we couldn’t be more exhilarated to see you again next year!”

Tickets to the Greta Van Fleet Starcatcher World Tour are available now through StubHub. Tickets for international tour dates can be found at Viagogo. If any of the tour dates sell out, as many of these likely will, you can still get tickets through StubHub, since it is a third-party ticketing platform. Just remember that the cost of your ticket will likely be lower or higher than the general sale price.

Greta Van Fleet hails from Frankenmuth, Michigan. The band is known for merging classic rock influences with a contemporary twist. Comprising the Kiszka brothers – Josh (vocals), Jake (guitar), Sam (bass, keyboards) – and Danny Wagner (drums), the group has garnered widespread acclaim for their dynamic sound and spirited performances.

Their most recent album Starcatcher is a splendid fusion of robust guitar riffs and soul-stirring vocals that debuted at Number 8 on the Billboard 200 and quickly rose to Number 1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart. This success has paved the way for their ambitious 2023 world tour, and their 2024 tour promises to be worth the wait.

Even though you have quite a bit of time before this tour starts, tickets will sell out quickly in the weeks before each tour date. Don’t wait around, get your Greta Van Fleet tickets ASAP!

Greta Van Fleet Starcatcher 2024 Tour FAQs

When do tickets for the Greta Van Fleet 2024 tour go on sale?

For the tour dates that have already been announced, general sale tickets are available. So far, it doesn’t look like any 2024 tour dates have sold out as of yet.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Greta Van Fleet 2024 tour?

Presale events for the currently-announced tour dates have passed and tickets are available to the general public. However, some tour dates have yet to be announced, and once they are, they could be available via presale events. Keep an eye out!

How much do Greta Van Fleet 2024 tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Since this is an international tour, the cost of tickets will vary quite a bit. It all depends on your country, your chosen seats, when you buy your tickets, when the performance will take place, where you buy them, etc. In general, tickets for Greta Van Fleet’s 2024 tour look like they range from $50 to well over $2,000, and these prices will likely change in the coming months.

February 23 – Tempe, AZ, USA – Tempe Beach Park

March 16 – Mexico City, MX – Vive Latino

March 18 – Mexico City, MX – Vive Latino

March 20 – 24 – Bogotá, CO – Chaifetz Arena

April 27 – St. Louis, MO, USA – Chaifetz Arena ^

April 29 – Lincoln, NE, USA – Pinnacle Bank Arena ^

May 1 – Rogers, AR, USA – Walmart AMP ^

May 2 – Kansas City, MO, USA – T-Mobile Center ^

May 6 – Austin, TX, USA – Moody Center ATX ^

May 8 – Huntsville, AL, USA – Orion Amphitheater ^

May 9 – Daytona Beach, FL, USA – Daytona Internation Speedway

May 12 – North Charleston, SC, USA – North Charleston Coliseum ^

May 14 – Duluth, GA, USA – Gas South Arena &

May 16 – Louisville, KY, USA – KFC Yum! Center ^

May 18 – Pittsburgh, PA, USA – PPG Paints Arena ^

May 19 – Grand Rapids, MI, USA – Van Angel Arena ^

May 21 – Milwaukee, WI, USA – Fiserv Forum ^

June 23 – Landgraaf, NL – Megaland

June 26 – Berlin, DE – Zitadelle Spandau

June 28 – Stockholm, SE – Gärdet

June 29 – Oslo, NO – Tons of Rock Ekeberg

July 3 – Bonn, DE – Kunst!Rasen Bonn/Gronau

July 4 – Werchter, BE – Festivalpark Werchter

July 6 – Munich, DE – Tollwood

July 7 – Mantua, IT – Piazza Sordello

July 10 – Carcassonne, FR – Festival De Carcassonne

July 10 – 13 – Madrid, ES – Mad Cool Festival

September 20 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

September 27 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

^ With Geese

* More Tour Dates TBA

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

