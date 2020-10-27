Gretsch Guitars have style and attitude, and iconic players like Chet Atkins, Bo Diddley, Brian Setzer and Duane Eddy have used them to create historic recordings over the last 65 years.

This week Gretsch moves their history forward and announces the all-new G6128T Players Edition Jet™ DS with Bigsby® and all-new G2215-P90 Streamliner™ Junior Jet™ Club, two guitars designed for the working professional.

The G6128T Players Edition Jet DS uses a select mahogany body with maple top that, according to Gretsch, produces the signature strong, punchy response that has made the Jet famous. For this model, Gretsch chose a 1.85″ depth along with vintage chambering to deliver a tighter, more controlled attack that still retains incredible articulation.

Gretsch G6128 Players Edition Jet DS

Other key features include a DynaSonic™ bridge and neck pickups which complements the chambered body for bright, shimmering highs and a defined, rich bass, plus a lowered neck set that greatly improves fret-hand mobility.

The new full access rolled cutaway and tapered heel allows easier access to upper frets without awkward pivoting or palm obstruction. This sleek design remains hidden, preserving a vintage aesthetic – a critical feature that is meant to be felt, not seen.

The G6128T also includes a no-load master tone pot with Squeezebox™ paper-in-oil capacitor, master volume with treble bleed circuit and individual pickup volume controls.

The G6128T Players Edition Jet DS with Bigsby® is available in Black, Dark Cherry Metallic, Lotus Ivory and Sahara Metallic with nickel hardware. The Black and Dark Cherry Metallic finishes sport a silver pickguard, the Lotus Ivory comes with a charcoal grey pickguard and the Sahara Metallic features a tortoise pickguard.

Gretsch G2215-P90 Streamliner Junior Jet™ Club

The G2215-P90 Streamliner Junior Jet™ Club is a new addition to the Streamliner™ Collection.

The guitar features Broad’Tron™ BT-2S bridge and P90 Soap Bar neck pickups, for tight lows with a throaty midrange, a master tone control, master volume control and three-way pickup switching.

Bound nato bodies with stunning Mint Metallic, Sahara Metallic and Single Barrel Stain finishes are complemented by effortless mahogany-stained necks that feature 12”-radius laurel fingerboards, elegant pearloid Neo-Classic™ inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets.

The G2215-P90 also features an anchored compensated wrap-around bridge, gold Electro-style control knobs, cream pickguard and nickel hardware.

For more information on both of these guitars, visit https://www.gretschguitars.com/