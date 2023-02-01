Dolly Parton’s “Faith” and “Hard Candy Christmas” Are Certified Gold

Dolly Parton is decked out in gold.

Recently, Parton’s holiday song, “Hard Candy Christmas,” and her EDM-leaning collaboration with Swedish duo Galantis and Dutch singer/songwriter and producer Mr. Probz, “Faith,” were both certified gold by the RIAA for sales of 500,000 copies or more. Parton was presented with two plaques for the accomplishment during a ceremony in Nashville with RIAA CEO Mitch Glazier and RIAA Senior Vice President of Artist and Industry Relations Jackie Jones.

“Well this is a great day,” the superstar said in a video that shows her looking at the plaques, thanking her manager Danny Nozell who was onstage with her, along with other members of the team who helped make the songs a success. “So this is a great honor. These always look good in our music room.”

“Thank you for creating music that continues to inspire generations and cultivates a culture of community,” Glazier said. “On behalf of the RIAA, it’s incredible to be able to personally congratulate you, Dolly!”

Added Jones: “Congrats to you, Danny and the whole team. You guys worked so hard.”

“Faith” is a remake of John Hiatt’s signature 1987 song, “Have a Little Faith.” It was released in October 2019 as a single off Galantis’ 2020 album, Church, and reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. “Hard Candy Christmas” was initially released in 1982 and is featured in the musical, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, which starred Parton. The song reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 1983. It was also included in Parton and Kenny Rogers’ 1984 Christmas album, Once Upon a Christmas.

Parton is gearing up to release a rock album, Rock Star, which features an all-star lineup of collaborators including Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, John Fogerty, Steven Tyler, and Steve Perry. Parton and her fellow artists will cover songs by other rock legends like Prince, the Rolling Stones and more. It’s expected to be released later in 2023.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame