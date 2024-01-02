Guitarist John 5 Reveals Phone Conversation With Nikki Sixx That Should Have Mötley Crüe Fans Ready to Rock

In recent weeks, multiple Mötley Crüe members have revealed that the band has recorded a few new tracks that will be released sometime in 2024. Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5, who replaced founding member Mick Mars in 2022, now says fans should expect plenty more music from the veteran rockers.

In a new interview with Illinois Entertainer magazine, John 5 again acknowledged the previously reported tracks, while also discussing bassist Nikki Sixx’s prolific songwriting output.

“We have recorded some songs with [producer] Bob Rock,” he said. “Just the other day, Nikki called me and he was playing guitar over the phone and he’ll play a riff, and he’ll sing this melody, and it sounded like it could be something off of [the band’s 1981 debut album] Too Fast for Love. It’s just natural for him to write these songs that I have loved and lots of other people have loved.”

John 5 added, “I think we’re always going to make new music because man, this guy is pumping out amazing lyrics and great music. When we all get together, it’s pretty magical.”

Being Invited to Join Mötley Crüe

The 53-year-old guitarist also reflected on being asked to join Mötley Crüe, noting that he’d previously worked on the 2019 Crüe song “The Dirt,” as well as collaborating with Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee on other projects in the past.

“I first got the call near the last show of the Freaks on Parade tour when I was with Rob Zombie,” he called. “Mötley was still touring, so I got a call saying, ‘Hey, Mick’s gonna retire. Is this something you’d be interested in?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I would love to.’”

Respect for Mick Mars

John 5, who also has played with David Lee Roth, Marilyn Manson, and many others over the years, told Illinois Entertainer that he has great respect and love for Mars.

“Mick’s tone is incredible, and his playing is incredible,” he said.

Mötley Crüe’s 2024 Tour Plans

As previously reported, Mötley Crüe has six confirmed concerts on the books for 2024.

The shows are scheduled for May 3 and 4 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; May 9 at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida; June 21 at Summerfest in Milwaukee; July 11 in Calgary, Canada; and July 13 at the Ottawa Bluesfest in Ottawa, Canada.

John 5’s Solo Tour Plans

First up for John 5, however, will be a solo tour with his group The Creatures. That trek features 30 dates, and runs from a January 26 concert in Santa Ana, California, through a March 1 show in San Diego.

The gigs will feature John 5 playing guitar and various other instruments, including bass, banjo, and mandolin, as a duo with drummer Alex Mercado. The shows will feature a Mötley Crüe medley, as well as some new and old songs from his solo releases.

“It is going to be a wild ride because the song list goes in so many avenues,” he explained to Illinois Entertainer. “I don’t think anybody will get bored because one song will be playing this style, and the other song will play this [other] style. So it goes up and down so much where you don’t get tired of just one thing.”

Tickets for Mötley Crüe concerts and John 5's solo shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.