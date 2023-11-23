Music Mogul Jimmy Iovine “Shocked and Baffled” by New Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Yesterday, Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine received a summons ahead of a forthcoming lawsuit. An unnamed plaintiff accuses the music mogul of sexual abuse and harassment in the suit. Details on the suit are currently sparse.

The Jane Doe plaintiff has not filed an official lawsuit yet. Instead, she filmed a summons and notice on Wednesday (November 22), according to a Rolling Stone report. The notice alleges that Iovine sexually abused and forcibly touched the woman on multiple occasions. It also cites an alleged incident of “sexual misconduct” that took place in New York City in August of 2007. Additionally, the plaintiff alleges that she experienced sexual harassment and retaliation. Furthermore, the filing alleges that Iovine’s retaliation violated anti-discrimination laws.

She is seeking damages in an as-yet-unspecified amount. Currently, the filings don’t contain details of the plaintiff’s claims. However, a lawsuit will likely come before the end of the year. At that time, more details will surface.

A spokesperson for Iovine told Rolling Stone they were “shocked and baffled” by the filing. In fact, they hadn’t heard about the filing until the publication reached out for comment. “This inquiry is the first we’ve heard of this matter. No one has ever made a claim like this against Jimmy Iovine, not have we been contacted or made aware of any complaint by anyone, including this unknown plaintiff,” they added.

The Guardian notes that Iovine has 20 days to respond to the summons. However, if someone doesn’t serve him the summons in person, he has 30 days to respond.

Iovine is the latest in a long line of high-profile people to receive sexual assault allegations. These suits come as New York’s Adult Survivors Act of 2022 nears its expiration. The Act gave victims of sexual assault a one-year window to file suit against their alleged assailants even if the statute of limitations has passed. The one-year window closes tomorrow, November 24.

“It takes time to come forward, particularly when faced with the trauma that accompanies disclosures. With the adult Survivors Act, we are saying that we believe you and that you deserve accountability,” New York State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins said about the act.

