Guns N’ Roses Frontman Axl Rose Gets His Own ‘Appetite for Destruction’ Graphic Novel

Having crossed almost every major milestone in the music industry, Axl Rose gained international stardom thanks to his time with Guns N’ Roses. Since releasing their debut album Appetite for Destruction, Rose became one of the greatest singers of all time according to Billboard and even Rolling Stone. Back in 2012, Rose landed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And now, it appeared he was looking to add writer to his long list of accomplishments as he teamed up with Sumerian Comics to create a new graphic novel.

With preorders underway, the new graphic novel, which is named after the band’s debut album, was created by Rose and Nathan Yocum. When it came to the artwork featured in the novel, Frank Mazzoli helmed the task of blending a world of hard rock and cyberpunk. According to Yocum, “Axl Rose: Appetite For Destruction’ is a raw, neon-noir fever dream, part rock anthem, part cyberpunk prophecy. Axl and I built a world where rebellion isn’t just attitude, it’s survival. It’s Axl like you’ve never seen him before, on the front lines of a battle for humanity’s future.”

When And Where To Buy ‘Axl Rose: Appetite For Destruction’

Diving into a world where robots and humans struggle to live in harmony, “’Appetite For Destruction’ follows Axl Rose, a half-human, half-robot who lives on the fringes, and finds solace in the music of a back-alley lounge singer. When she vanishes under mysterious circumstances, Axl’s search for answers drags him into a deadly conspiracy, one that could decide the fate of humanity itself.”

Bringing Axl’s legendary persona to the world of graphic novels, the singer’s new venture is available to preorder with prices starting at $39.99. As for the official release date, copies are expected to ship in January 2026. And with the holidays right around the corner, Axl Rose: Appetite For Destruction seemed like the perfect gift for any hard rock lover.

Outside of the new novel, Guns N’ Roses are currently preparing to hit the road for their upcoming Latin American tour, which will kick off on Wednesday. Fans can look forward to both the band’s tour and Rose’s bold new comic venture, proving his creativity still knows no bounds.

