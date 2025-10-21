Axl Rose Throws a Mic, Kicks Isaac Carpenter’s Drum Kit at Guns’ N Roses Concert

Axl Rose’s latest gig didn’t exactly go off without a hitch. During a recent Guns N’ Roses performance in Buenos Aires, Rose wasn’t shy about expressing some frustration.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to fan video from the concert, the band was performing “Welcome to the Jungle,” their first song of the night, when Rose let his agitation boiled over.

The singer threw his microphone at new band member Isaac Carpenter’s drum kit. Later in the show, he walked up to the instrument and kicked it.

Later, Rose tore off his leather jacket, stormed off the stage, and said, “So, I’ll just try and wing this!”

Following the incident, a source close to Rose told The Daily Mail claimed that the frontman freaked out due to technical issues.

“There were technical difficulties with Axl’s in ear monitors,” the source said. “He could only hear the percussion instruments—and nothing else.”

The source added that “the tech team was able to fix the issue by the third song and the show went on smoothly.”

Guns N’ Roses Drummer Switch

Other sources claimed to the outlet that Rose’s onstage meltdown “had nothing to do with the drummer who is top notch and great.”

Carpenter joined Guns N’ Roses in March after the band parted ways with longtime drummer Frank Ferrer.

“Guns N’ Roses announce the amicable exit of Frank Ferrer, the longest-serving drummer in their storied run,” the band previously said in a press release, which was obtained by Loudwire. “The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity, and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and they wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey.”

The following day, the band named Carpenter, of AWOLNATION fame, as Ferrer’s replacement.

“Welcoming Isaac Carpenter as the new drummer of Guns N’ Roses,” the band wrote on social media.

In a video months later, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan spoke about his decades-long history with Carpenter. He also praised the drummer, stating, “It’s great to have him in the band.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images