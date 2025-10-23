Guns N’ Roses Break Silence Over Axl Rose’s Onstage Outburst, Back New Drummer

Traveling to Buenos Aires, Argentina, for their South American tour, Guns N’ Roses hoped to offer fans a memorable night. Little did they know that the night would become a talking point as Axl Rose seemed to have a meltdown just as the concert started. With videos circulating on social media, Rose threw his microphone at the drum kit, which was helmed by Isaac Carpenter. The singer didn’t stop there as he ripped off his jacket and eventually stormed off stage. As rumors spread online, Guns N’ Roses recently released a statement explaining the situation.

Videos by American Songwriter

From the videos, it’s easy to believe that Rose had an issue with Carpenter, given how his anger was directed toward the drum kit. But according to the band, it had nothing to do with the drummer. “During the opening song at our recent Buenos Aires concert, Axl’s in-ear monitor pack had only the percussion in his ears versus his entire mix. The issue was fixed by our tech team by the third song, and we had a great night.”

Given the rumors over the last few days, the band added, “The situation had nothing to do with Isaac Carpenter’s playing, who is top notch and a great drummer.”

[RELATED: Slash Just Dropped the News Every Guns N’ Roses Fan Has Been Waiting For]

Guns N’ Roses Excited To Have Isaac Carpenter On Drums

As for Carpenter, he only joined Guns N’ Roses earlier this year after longtime member Frank Ferrer decided to leave. Having performed with numerous bands over the years, Carpenter seemed like a great replacement.

When discussing the addition of Carpenter, bassist Duff McKagan praised the musician, comparing him to former drummers like Steven Adler, Matt Sorum, and Ferrer himself. “Steven had it as well, Steven Adler, and Matt is a great, solid drummer with amazing fills — and Matt’s amazing. They’re both amazing drummers. And Isaac somehow blends both of those two guys and adds his own thing. So he adds a new sort of excitement to the songs.”

While hoping to move past the incident, Guns N’ Roses will continue their tour on October 25th, with a concert in São Paulo, Brazil. The band has only a few more performances before ending the year in Mexico City, Mexico, on Saturday, November 8th, at the Estadio GNP Seguros.

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)