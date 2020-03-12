H.C. McEntire, frontwoman of Mount Moriah, has recently gone out on her own with the debut solo album LIONHEART.

For the album, McEntire collaborated with many of her favorite musicians, including Kathleen Hanna, Angel Olsen, Amy Ray, Tift Merritt, William Tyler, Mary Lattimore, and Phil Cook, while remaining bravely devoted to her most authentic self throughout the process.

McEntire recently joined the “On The Farm” series, which features performances filmed in a single-camera, cinema vérité style inside of an intimate natural locations around the beautiful Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, Oregon, each year at Pickathon.

New episodes of On The Farm, presented by American Songwriter, arrive on the 2nd Thursday of each month and American Songwriter will be the exclusive partner for this season of the show.

On The Farm Season 7, Episode 6 (S07E06) features H.C. McEntire and her video performance of “Wild Dogs.”