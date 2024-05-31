Hall & Oates’ John Oates Takes Steps To Protect His Music From AI

With each passing month, it seems that AI continues to grow in popularity and strength. Able to create a picture, video, or even a novel within seconds, the technology is ushering humanity into a new era of AI. While many use the technology to create whatever their minds can conceive, not all share the same excitement about the power behind AI. For John Oates, he recently admitted to taking necessary steps to protect his solo work and his contributions to Hall & Oates from being stolen by AI and used to create new music.

Videos by American Songwriter

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Oates discussed the dangers of AI and what it means to the music industry. “Look at what’s coming in with AI, the possibility that AI is going to be replacing songwriters and artists for that matter. The idea that there could be a new… David Bowie album. AI could take David Bowie’s voice and extrapolate and sample his music for his entire career and write new David Bowie songs, and the record company could put it out.”

[RELATED: Exclusive: John Oates Reflects on His “Coherent” New Americana Album ‘Reunion’ Following His Split with Daryl Hall]

John Oates Praises The ELVIS Act

While giving an example of how AI can disrupt the industry, Oates added, “A younger generation might not even know. They might not even know he’s dead for that matter. It’s a crazy future, and it’s a crazy, scary world that we’re kind of leaning toward. So there’s a lot going on and you have to pay attention.”

As for his own work, Oates explained how he continues to take steps to make sure his voice remains his own property. “I’ve been thinking about it for a few years now and working very hard to protect the intellectual property that is me personally, and Hall & Oates. It’s not easy. Lots of stumbling blocks along the way, but, yeah, very important to do that and, I’m very aware of it.”

Oates also took a moment to praise the passing of the ELVIS Act, which allows civil action to be taken against any person who decides to use a performer’s voice without their permission. “It’s great that Tennessee is trying to lead the way, and it makes perfect sense because the state of Tennessee, the music business is one of its main businesses.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)