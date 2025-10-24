John Oates Teams Up with Nashville-Based Indie Rocker JT Loux for Melodic New Single, “Never Change My Mind”

Hall & Oates legend John Oates has collaborated with Nashville-based indie-rock singer/songwriter JT Loux on a new song titled “Never Change My Mind.” The melodic pop-rock gem was released on Friday, October 24, and is available as a digital download and for streaming.

Oates co-wrote the tune with Loux (whose name is pronounced “lucks”), and also played guitar on the track. The song was recorded at East Iris Studios in Nashville, a facility previously used by such famous artists as Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, Elton John, and Willie Nelson.

“Never Change My Mind” also features Loux on guitar, and the members of his band—bassist Ethan Pacha, keyboardist Tyrus Sass, and drummer Zach McCoy.

“Meeting John Oates was surreal, but actually getting to write a song with him was beyond anything I could’ve imagined,” Loux said in a statement. “The track we created together means so much to me. I’ll never forget that experience.”

Added Oates, “I had a blast working with JT and his band in the studio…when [it’s] fun it usually translates to the music….I love this tune we did together.”

Oates and Loux posted a video of them goofing around in the studio on their respective social media pages.

Loux released his debut album, Taken by Moonlight, in 2021. Since then, he’s put out a series of singles. A sophomore album is due out in 2026.

Oates’ Recent News

Oates released his latest solo album, OATES, in August. The 13-track collection found the former Hall & Oates singer/guitarist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer focusing more on R&B, soul, and pop influences after releasing several Americana-flavored recordings in recent years.

John also recently settled a contentious legal dispute with his former musical partner, Daryl Hall. The lawsuit involved Oates’ desire to sell his stake in the duo’s joint company, Whole Oats Enterprise, which oversaw various business aspects of their creative partnership.

Oates has one more concert on his 2025 schedule. He’s of the lineup of the Aspen for the Holidays variety show on December 21 in Aspen, Colorado. John also will be taking part in the 2026 Rock Legends Cruise in late February.

In addition, Oates has five concerts scheduled in March, running from a March 3 show in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, through a March 15 gig in Uncasville, Connecticut. All of the concerts expect for the March 15 show will feature John performing with his longtime backing group The Good Road Band.

Visit JohnOates.com to check out his full itinerary.

JT Loux’s Performance Plans

Loux will be opening for rapper Yelawolf at a series of 12 concerts this November. The shows span from a November 7 performance in Corpus Christi, Texas, through a November 23 gig in Chicago. Loux is signed to Yelawolf’s Slumerican label.

Check out all if the dates at Yelawolf.com.

(Artwork by Ryan Adelman/Courtesy of JT Loux Music)