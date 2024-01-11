Hangout Festival Announces 2024 Lineup: Lana Del Rey, Zach Bryan, The Chainsmokers, and More

Hangout Festival recently announced its 2024 lineup as it returns once again to Gulf Shores, Alabama, and the list is appropriately star-studded. Lana Del Rey, Zach Bryan, and ODESZA lead the headliners, while other acts span a myriad of genres from alternative to rap to country and everything in between.

Videos by American Songwriter

Taking place from May 17 to 19 on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, Hangout Festival will additionally host The Chainsmokers, Cage the Elephant, Dominic Fike, Reneé Rapp, and Jessie Murph, along with A Day to Remember, All Time Low, Doechii, Nelly, Sexyy Red, Chappell Roan, Koe Wetzel, Wyatt Flores, and Qveen Herby, among others.

Zach Bryan is currently the star of alt-country, with Lana Del Rey the reigning queen of sad indie-girl music. ODESZA is currently in their “The Last Goodbye” era and is bringing one of their final shows to the main stage of Hangout Festival.

Hangout Festival Announces Lineup, Plus Where To Get Tickets

Fans can register now for access to the ticket presale, which begins on Friday, January 12 at 11 am central. General admission starts at $299, with GA Plus bumped up to $519. There are also VIP tickets for $1299, and Super VIP starting at $3299. All tickets are for the complete 3-day festival, and Hangout also offers 4 packs of tickets for extra savings. The closer the festival becomes, the higher the ticker prices.

Hangout is an all-ages festival, but minors must be accompanied by an adult over 21. There are various experiences available, such as food vendors, a wedding chapel, and art exhibits. Additionally, there is beach access, as the festival takes place directly on the Gulf Shores beaches. Sunscreen is a must.

Last year’s festival saw Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex, and The Kid Laroi as headliners. Additionally, the festival hosted AJR, Ashnikko, Noah Kahan, Sabrina Carpenter, Thundercat, Tove Lo, Jessie Murph, The Maine, Mayday Parade, Meet Me @ The Altar, and Harleigh Colt of Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

2022 was similarly star-studded, with Post Malone, Fall Out Boy, Maren Morris, Halsey, Doja Cat, Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, and Phoebe Bridgers as just a few of the headliners.

Featured Image by Melissa Roderman by permission of Hangout Music Festival