Hangout Music Festival 2024: Lineup, How To Buy Tickets, & More

This year’s Hangout Music Festival is just around the corner and has one of its best lineups yet, featuring some of the biggest names in hip-hop, R&B, rock, indie, and more. The three headliners will be Lana Del Ray, Zach Bryan, and Odesza, giving fans of different genres something to look for each day of the fest.

Hangout Music Festival 2024 will be taking place in Gulf Shores, Alabama, providing a unique setting for a music festival. While other fests take place in large cities or event centers, Hangout Music Festival is right on the beach!

Dominic Fike and more will be performing at Hangout Music Festival.

Over 50 acts are performing at Hangout Fest over the three-day weekend of May 17th-19th. Some other notable names include NLE Choppa and Sexyy Redd for rap fans, The Chainsmokers for electronic fans, and All Time Low for pop-rock fans.

There are four pricing tiers at Hangout Music Festival 2024: General Admission, General Admission+, VIP, and Super VIP. Each tier comes with its own unique benefits suited for different festival goers with their own wants and needs.

General Admission tickets are for fans who are only looking for access to the festival and the vendors, General Admission+ comes with a few added perks like air-conditioned restrooms, VIP provides even more exclusivity, and Super VIP is for the fan who wants it all.

Tickets are still on sale for Hangout Music Festival 2024 but they're moving quickly.

Hangout Music Festival 2024 Lineup

FAQs

When do tickets for the 2024 Hangout Music Festival go on sale?

Tickets for Hangout Music Festival 2024 are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the 2024 Hangout Music Festival?

You can buy official tickets to see The Chainsmokers and more at Hangout Music Festival.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Hangout Music Festival?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for Hangout Music Festival because tickets are on sale now.

How much do Hangout Music Festival tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

There are four different pricing tiers for Hangout Music Festival 2024: General Admission, General Admission+, VIP, and Super VIP.

Each tier comes with unique benefits that fit different festival-goers’ wants and needs. If you just want to go for the performances, General Admission may be the best tier for you. If you want an exclusive experience (and access to air-conditioned bathrooms), we’d point you in the direction of the VIP tier.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

StubHub has set a limit of 20 tickets per transaction for Hangout Music Festival 2024. If you want to buy more tickets, you might be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

Regular General Admission tickets to Hangout Music Festival 2024 grant you entry to the festival and allow you to purchase food and beverages from vendors. VIP tickets give you a little more access as well as a host of benefits, including entry to exclusive areas, a dedicated location for merchandise, and much more.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Hangout Music Festival?

It doesn’t look like there will be any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the 2024 Hangout Music Festival.

The 2024 Hangout Music Festival will be held at the Gulf Shores in Alabama from May 17th to May 19th.

Is there an age restriction for the Hangout Music Festival?

There isn’t an age restriction for Hangout Music Festival but children 17 and under must be accompanied by a ticket-holding adult 21 years or older.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

Can I bring a camera or recording device to the Hangout Music Festival?

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at Hangout Music Festival?

Yes, there will be a merchandise table for festival-goers who want some fun items. VIP and Super VIP ticket holders will have access to exclusive merchandise tables as well.

What happens if the festival is postponed or canceled?

If the festival is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the festival is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets to Hangout Music Festival 2024.

