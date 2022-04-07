Hank Williams Jr. Announces New Dan Auerbach-Produced LP ‘Rich White Honky Blues’

Country music star Hank Williams Jr. has announced a new LP, Rich White Honky Blues, which is set to release on June 17.

The new album is both recorded and produced by Dan Auerbach at his Easy Eye Sound in Nashville.

Williams took to social media to announce the new record. “Hank Jr. has a new album, Rich White Honky Blues, featuring the song “.44 Special Blues.” Returning to the core of Hank’s sound comes a blues album recorded and produced by Dan Auerbach (of @theblackkeys) at @easyeyesound in Nashville, TN. Available everywhere June 17th. Listen to the single, watch the video, and get your album pre-order at the link [here].”

Williams Jr. released a new single, “.44 Special Blues,” to promote the forthcoming LP, which you can check out below.

The announcement of the new album comes on the heels of the news that Williams Jr.’s wife, Mary Jane Thomas, died unexpectedly in Florida. Early reports noted that Thomas may have died due to a possible blood clot following recent surgery. She was 58.

Thomas met Williams Jr. in 1985 after a concert in Washington State. The two were together for five years before marrying in the summer of 1990 at the University Congregational Church in Missoula, Montana.

The country star said about his wife: “Thank you so much for all your thoughts and prayers during this time. The family has encouraged me to perform this weekend. Not only is it healing but I do not want to disappoint my fans who have purchased tickets.”

Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic