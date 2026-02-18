Hank Williams Jr. Announces 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Country music icon Hank Williams Jr. has just announced a string of summer tour dates for 2026. The “Family Tradition” singer added seven June and July outdoor shows to his calendar that will surely please country fans living or visiting nearby.

Videos by American Songwriter

The announcement comes via Williams’ social media pages, with an Instagram post stating, “New dates announced! Excited to be getting back on the road this summer and bringing along some new friends.”

Those new friends include Joe Nichols, Sammy Kershaw, and the Marshall Tucker Band—although I’m not sure how many of those count as “new” friends, as Williams had a hit with a cover of MTB’s “Can’t You See” back in 1975. Here’s hoping the two legendary acts take the stage together for that one.

More Hank Williams Jr. tour dates are expected to be announced soon. Find out how to get tickets and view the full tour routing and lineup information below.

How to Get Tickets to Hank Williams Jr.’s 2026 Tour

Presale is live now at Ticketmaster. Use code ROWDYFRIENDS if prompted. General onsale will begin Friday, February 20 at 10AM local time at Ticketmaster. Don’t miss it!

You can also get Hank Williams Jr. tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

June 5 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre +

June 6 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

June 19 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach #

June 26 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater *

July 17 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

July 18 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Acrisure Amphitheater *

Aug. 1 — Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater +

+ With Joe Nichols

# With Marshall Tucker Band

* With Sammy Kershaw

Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

When you purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.