Lauren Alaina Announces Top of the World Tour Dates for 2022

As Lauren Alaina wraps up the year, the “Road Less Traveled” singer is leaving her fans with a gift. Alaina has announced that she will be hitting the road for her Top of the World Tour presented by Maurices in 2022.

“After two long years, I am so excited to get back on the road for my second headlining tour,” said Alaina. “My fans have continued to support me even when we weren’t able to be in the same room together. I’m on Top Of The World thinking about being back on stage, face to face, with the people who got me here.”

Kicking off on February 24 in Silver Spring, Maryland, the 21-date trek will make stops in Boston, Minneapolis, Columbus, Little Rock, Atlanta, and Nashville before wrapping on April 15 in Charleston, South Carolina. Joining Alaina on the Top Of The World Tour will be special guest Spencer Crandall.

“We are proud to be the presenting sponsor of Lauren Alaina’s tour, with Lauren styled in her favorite Maurices outfits,” states David Kornberg, Maurices Chief Executive Officer. “Our customers love country music. Lauren’s tour locations and her mission align strongly with our core purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of our hometowns.”

Alaina’s new tour is in support of her album Sitting Pretty on Top of the World which includes her current hit single “Getting Over Him” featuring Jon Pardi as well as “Getting Good” featuring Trisha Yearwood.

In addition, Alaina will be releasing her inspirational book, Getting Good At Being You on December 7.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 10. To purchase tickets to the Top Of The World Tour Presented by Maurices go to http://laurenalainaofficial.com/

Top Of The World Tour Presented by Maurices:

Feb 24 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

Feb 25 New York, NY Webster Hall

Feb 26 Warrendale, PA Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

Mar 2 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club – Music Hall

Mar 3 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony

Mar 4 Bethlehem, PA Steelstacks – Musikfest Café

Mar 10 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

Mar 11 Columbia, MO The Blue Note

Mar 12 Rosemont, IL Joe’s Live

Mar 17 Milwaukee, WI The Rave / Eagles Club

Mar 18 Bloomington, IL The Castle Theater

Mar 19 Council Bluffs, IA Horseshoe Council Bluffs | Whiskey Roadhouse

Mar 24 Hobart, IN Art Theater

Mar 25 Columbus, OH The Bluestone

Mar 26 Indianapolis, IN 8 Seconds Saloon

April 7 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

April 8 Cedar Park, TX The Haute Spot

April 9 Little Rock, AR The Hall

April 13 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre

April 14 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

April 15 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall

Photo courtesy Schmidt PR