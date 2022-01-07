Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Reunite for Co-Headlining Bandwagon Tour

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town, who collaborated in 2014 on the song “Smokin’ and Drinkin,’ are getting the band back together this spring for the 2022 Bandwagon Tour.

LBT and Lambert first got together to co-headline the tour of the same name in the summer of 2018. This time around, the 15-date trek will kick off on May 6 in Houston, Texas, making stops in Tampa, West Palm Beach, Cincinnati, Detroit, and Wantagh, NY before wrapping on June 11 in Camden, N.J.

Prior to the tour kicking off, Lambert and The Cadillac Three will get things started by beginning a week earlier on April 27 in Tuscaloosa, with dates in Franklin, TN, and Johnson City, TN.

The Cadillac Three will be joining the tour as a supporting act on all dates. Tickets for the Bandwagon Tour go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

Kimberly Sclapman took to Instagram to share her excitement for the upcoming tour. “Do that to me one more time!!!! @mirandalambert SO excited to bring the #bandwagontour back with you!!! 💖💖💖,’ she wrote in a post.

“The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town is BACK. This is one of the most fun tours I’ve ever done. See y’all for round two!,” Lambert added on her Instagram page.

Bandwagon Tour Dates:



April 27 – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater | Tuscaloosa, Ala.*

April 28 – FirstBank Amphitheater | Franklin, TN *

April 29 – William Green Football Stadium | Johnson City, TN *#

May 6 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman | Houston, Texas+

May 7 – Dos Equis Pavilion | Dallas, Texas

May 8 – Walmart AMP | Rogers, Ark.

May 12 – Credit One Stadium | Charleston, S.C.

May 13 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre | Tampa, Fla.

May 14 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre | West Palm Beach, Fla.

May 20 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre | St. Louis, Mo.

May 21 – Ruoff Music Center | Noblesville, Ind.

May 22 – Riverbend Music Center | Cincinnati, Ohio

June 2 – Budweiser Stage | Toronto, Ont.

June 3 – DTE Energy Music Theatre | Detroit, Mich.

June 4 – Blossom Music Center | Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

June 9 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater | Wantagh, N.Y.

June 10 – PNC Bank Arts Center | Holmdel, N.J.

June 11 – BB&T Pavilion | Camden, N.J.



* Miranda Lambert & The Cadillac Three only; not part of The Bandwagon Tour

+ on sale Friday, Jan 21. at 10 a.m. local time

# on sale Friday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. local time