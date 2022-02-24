The Smashing Pumpkins Set for Spring 2022 Tour

The Smashing Pumpkins are set to continue their Rock Invasion 2 Tour with 11 added dates in the U.S. this spring. The tour, which originally began in 2020 in support of the band’s 11th album Cyr, was canceled because of the pandemic.

Kicking off on April 29, the tour includes three music festivals, including the Beale Street Music Festivals Memphis, BeachLife in Redonda Beach, CA, and the Summer Camp Music Fest in Illinois. The tour will also hit cities like New Orleans, San Antonio, TX, Newport, KY, Tucson, AZ, Camdenton, MO, and more with several dates in Mexico City at the Teatro Metropolitan.

This marks the first tour for Pumpkins’ singer and songwriter Billy Corgan since the death of his father in December of 2021.

“My earliest memories are of my father playing music, listening to music in the house, and so all I’ve ever known is music, and that started with my father,” said Corgan in a video posted on Twitter following the death of his father William Dale Corgan Sr., who he said didn’t understand his musical pursuits for a long time. “And then he came around and he became my biggest fan and supporter, and would oftentimes compliment me on my music, my lyrics, my shows.”

Smashing Pumpkins (Photo: Olivia Bee)

In 2020, Smashing Pumpkins released the 20-track album Cyr, produced by Corgan, and released two live albums, Live at the Viper Room 1998 and Live in Japan 1992, on vinyl in 2021.

The Rock Invasion Tour 2 is bound to include some surprises along the way. The band performed their 1993 Siamese Dream hit “Quiet” for the first time live since 1994 during Riot Fest in 2021.

“We’ve gone back to just being ourselves,” said Corgan in an earlier statement. “We’re good pop assassins, and I think as long as we’re sort of in that space, we’re good.”



Apr. 29 – May 1 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

May 2 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Arena

May 5 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

May 6 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

May 7 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

May 13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

May 14 – Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Festival

May 15 – Tucson, AZ @ TBA

May 17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ TBA

May 18 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

May 19-22 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

May 20 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square

May 21 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co.

May 24 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

May 25 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre

May 27 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation

May 28 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!

May 29 – Chillicothe, IL @ Summer Camp Music Festival



Photo: Linda Strawberry