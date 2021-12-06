Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2022 Sour Tour Dates

Music’s hottest newcomer, Olivia Rodrigo, is setting her sights on the road in 2022. The “driver’s license” singer has announced North American, UK, and European tour dates for her forthcoming Sour Tour.
The singer took to Instagram to share the news with fans. “SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!! with angels @gracieabrams@hollyhumberstone and @queenofthebabies!! tix on sale Friday!!!!💗🎸💜🌈,” she wrote.
In support of her grammy-nominated debut album Sour, the 47-date trek kicks off on April 2 in San Francisco, California, making stops in Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Houston, San Diego, and Los Angeles before wrapping on July 7 in London at Eventim Apollo.
Joining Rodrigo on tour will be supporting acts Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen.
Rodrigo has been enjoying a plentiful 2021 with the release of her debut album, Sour, and hit single “driver’s license.” The singer/songwriter has taken home “New Artist of the Year” at the 2021 American Music Awards and earned seven nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards, including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist.
Tickets go on sale to the public on December 10.
Olivia Rodrigo’s 2022 SOUR Tour dates:
April 2, – San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 5, – Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds
April 6, – Seattle, WA WAMU Theater
April 7, – Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
April 9, – Salt Lake City, UT UCCU Center
April 11, – Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
April 12, -Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
April 14, – Minneapolis, MN Armory
April 15, – Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
April 16, – Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
April 19, – Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom
April 20, – Chesterfield, MO The Factory
April 22, – Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
April 23, – Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre
April 26, – New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
April 27, – New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
April 29, – Toronto, ON Massey Hall
April 30, – Toronto, ON Massey Hall
May 3, – Boston, MA Roadrunner
May 4, – Washington, DC Anthem
May 6, – Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
May 7, – Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
May 9, – Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
May 10, – Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House
May 12, – Houston, TX 713 Music Hall May 13, 2022Austin, TXMoody Amphitheater
May 14, – Irving, TX Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 17, – Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
May 18, – San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
May 20, – Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea
May 21, – Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
May 24, – Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
May 25, – Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
June 11, – Hamburg, Germany Stadtpark
June 13,- Berlin, Germany Verti Music Hall
June 15, – Zurich, Switzerland Halle 622
June 16, -Milan, Italy Fabrique
June 18, – Cologne, Germany Palladium
June 19, – Brussels, Belgium Forest National
June 21, – Paris, France Zénith
June 22, – Amsterdam, Holland AFAS Live
June 29, – Cork, Ireland Live At The Marquee
June 30,- Dublin, Ireland Fairview Park
July 2, – Glasgow, UK O2 Academy Glasgow
July 3, – Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester
July 4, -Birmingham, UK O2 Academy Birmingham
July 6, – London, UK Eventim Apollo
July 7, – London, UK Eventim Apollo
Verified Fan Sale for the SOUR Tour Begins Today.
Courtesy ID PR