Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2022 Sour Tour Dates

Music’s hottest newcomer, Olivia Rodrigo, is setting her sights on the road in 2022. The “driver’s license” singer has announced North American, UK, and European tour dates for her forthcoming Sour Tour.

The singer took to Instagram to share the news with fans. “SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!! with angels @gracieabrams@hollyhumberstone and @queenofthebabies!! tix on sale Friday!!!!💗🎸💜🌈,” she wrote.

In support of her grammy-nominated debut album Sour, the 47-date trek kicks off on April 2 in San Francisco, California, making stops in Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Houston, San Diego, and Los Angeles before wrapping on July 7 in London at Eventim Apollo.

Joining Rodrigo on tour will be supporting acts Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen.

Rodrigo has been enjoying a plentiful 2021 with the release of her debut album, Sour, and hit single “driver’s license.” The singer/songwriter has taken home “New Artist of the Year” at the 2021 American Music Awards and earned seven nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards, including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist.

Tickets go on sale to the public on December 10.

Olivia Rodrigo’s 2022 SOUR Tour dates:

April 2, – San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 5, – Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds

April 6, – Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

April 7, – Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

April 9, – Salt Lake City, UT UCCU Center

April 11, – Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

April 12, -Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

April 14, – Minneapolis, MN Armory

April 15, – Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

April 16, – Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

April 19, – Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

April 20, – Chesterfield, MO The Factory

April 22, – Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 23, – Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

April 26, – New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

April 27, – New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

April 29, – Toronto, ON Massey Hall

April 30, – Toronto, ON Massey Hall

May 3, – Boston, MA Roadrunner

May 4, – Washington, DC Anthem

May 6, – Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

May 7, – Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

May 9, – Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

May 10, – Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House

May 12, – Houston, TX 713 Music Hall May 13, 2022Austin, TXMoody Amphitheater

May 14, – Irving, TX Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 17, – Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

May 18, – San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

May 20, – Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea

May 21, – Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

May 24, – Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

May 25, – Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

June 11, – Hamburg, Germany Stadtpark

June 13,- Berlin, Germany Verti Music Hall

June 15, – Zurich, Switzerland Halle 622

June 16, -Milan, Italy Fabrique

June 18, – Cologne, Germany Palladium

June 19, – Brussels, Belgium Forest National

June 21, – Paris, France Zénith

June 22, – Amsterdam, Holland AFAS Live

June 29, – Cork, Ireland Live At The Marquee

June 30,- Dublin, Ireland Fairview Park

July 2, – Glasgow, UK O2 Academy Glasgow

July 3, – Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester

July 4, -Birmingham, UK O2 Academy Birmingham

July 6, – London, UK Eventim Apollo

July 7, – London, UK Eventim Apollo

Verified Fan Sale for the SOUR Tour Begins Today.

