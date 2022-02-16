Bonnie Raitt Announces Tour Dates with Mavis Staples and Lucinda Williams

Legendary songwriter Bonnie Raitt announced a number of new dates to add to her already packed spring and summer touring schedule.

Raitt announced that she is slated to hit the road with Mavis Staples later in 2022—this after she’d already announced a number of upcoming dates with Lucinda Williams. See Raitt’s entire and extensive list of tour dates below.

Raitt shared the news on her website and social media, writing via her site: “Hello everyone! I’m in the studio working on a new album and thrilled to let you know that we’re heading back out on tour in 2022 starting in April and continuing through the fall. I am so honored and excited to be pairing up with two of my favorite artists, Lucinda Williams and Mavis Staples, each opening different parts of the tour as my very Special Guests, a summit of Mighty Tight Women indeed! Tour cities and dates are listed below. The band and I can’t wait to get back to what we’re meant to do — play live again! Hope to see you when we come through!”

“Just Like That… Bonnie is happy to announce new shows for her upcoming 2022 tour featuring the one and only @mavisstaples!” she wrote on Twitter. “These dates will take place this summer, with pre-sale tickets & special benefit seats starting tomorrow, Feb 16th at 10am local at http://bonnieraitt.com

“Tickets will officially go on sale this Friday, February 18th! As Bonnie says, ‘to celebrate finally being able to play live concerts again by reuniting with my dear friend and inspiration, the great Mavis Staples, is a thrill words can’t really express.'”

Tickets for the new date will go on sale Friday, Feb. 18.

Bonnie Raitt Tour Dates:

April 12 – Rochester, NY

April 13 – Syracuse, NY

April 15 – Albany, NY

April 16 – Hampton, NH

April 18 – Burlington, VT

April 22 – Mashantucket, CT

April 23 – Portland, ME

May 20 – The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort Tulsa, OK



May 21 – Orpheum Theatre Memphis, TN *



May 23 – Robinson Center Little Rock, AR *



May 26 – Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN *



May 27 – Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN *



May 29 – Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN *

Jun 1 – Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC *



Jun 3 – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park Atlanta, GA *



Jun 4 – Township Auditorium Columbia, SC *



Jun 7 – DPAC Durham, NC *



Jun 10 – Wolf Trap Vienna, VA (on sale 2/19) *



Jun 11 – Wolf Trap Vienna, VA (on sale 2/19) *



Jun 15- TD Pavilion at The Mann Philadelphia, PA *



Jun 17 – Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA *



Jun 18 – Tanglewood Lenox, MA (on sale TBD) *



Jun 21 – Beacon Theater New York, NY *



Jun 22 – Beacon Theater New York, NY *



Jun 24 – Freeman Arts Pavilion Selbyville, DE (on sale TBD) *



Jun 25 – Pier Six Pavilion Baltimore, MD *

July 19 – Andrew J. Brady Music Center, Cincinnati **

July 20 – Rose Music Center, Huber Heights, Ohio **

July 22 – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Detroit **

July 23 – Interlochen Center for the Arts, Interlochen, Mich.

July 26 – Overture Center for the Arts, Madison, Wis. **

July 2 – Ravinia Festival Highland Park, Ill. (On-sale date TBD; with special guest TBA)

July 29 – The Ledge Amphitheatre, Waite Park, Minn. **

July 30 – Orpheum Theatre, Sioux City, Iowa **

Aug. 2 – Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln, Neb. **

Aug. 3 – McGrath Amphitheatre, Cedar Rapids, Iowa **

Aug. 5- Fox Theatre, St. Louis **

Aug. 6 – Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, Mo. **

Aug. 9 – Stiefel Theatre, Salina, Kan. **

Aug. 11 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver **

Aug. 13 – Venue TBA, Salt Lake City (On-sale date TBD) **

Aug. 14 – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden, Boise, Idaho **

Aug. 17 – Wine Country Amphitheater, Walla Walla, Wash. **

Aug. 19 and 20 – Venue TBA, Seattle (On-sale date TBD) **

Aug. 22 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend, Ore. **

Aug. 23 – Cuthbert Amphitheater, Eugene, Ore. **

Aug. 26 – McMenamins Edgefield, Portland, Ore. **

Sept. 17 – Oxbow RiverStage, Napa **

Sept. 18 – Greek Theatre, Berkeley **

Sept. 20 – Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Paso Robles **

Sept. 22 – Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara **

Sept. 24 – The Greek Theatre, Los Angeles **

Sept. 27 – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, San Diego **

Sept. 30 – Phoenix, Arizona

Oct. 1 – Tucson, AZ

Oct. 4 – Albuquerque, NM

Oct. 5 – El Paso, TX

Oct. 7 – San Antonio, TX

Oct. 8 – Dallas, TX

Nov. 2 – Austin, TX

Nov. 4 – Houston, TX

Nov. 5 – New Orleans, LA

Nov. 8 – Jackson, MS

Nov. 9 – Birmingham, AL

Nov. 11 – Savannah, GA

Nov. 12 – St. Augustine, FL

Nov. 15 – Melbourne, FL

Nov. 16 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Nov. 18 – Sarasota, FL

Nov. 19 – Clearwater, FL

*With Lucinda Williams

**With Mavis Staples

Bonnie Raitt Photo by Susan J. Weiand